Voo da Air Canada volta ao aeroporto devido a fogo e explosões no motor logo após a decolagem; vídeo

O avião Boeing 777, da Air Canada, decolou com 389 passageiros a bordo de Toronto, no Canadá, para Paris, na França. Porém, assim que o avião levantou voo, houve explosões no motor e a aeronave precisou retornar ao Aeroporto Pearson. As informações são do “GlobalNews”.

🚨 BOEING 777 EMERGENCY: ENGINE TRAILS FLAMES

An Air Canada flight with nearly 400 passengers made an emergency landing after flames were seen from its engine during take-off.

The flight was rerouted to Toronto.

Sources: Reuters

pic.twitter.com/3ApTIdAHzz

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 7, 2024