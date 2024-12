Vídeo: navio de carga tomba e contêineres caem no mar em porto de Istambul

Um vídeo que está circulando nas redes sociais mostra o momento em que um navio de carga tombou e dezenas de contêineres caíram no mar em um porto de Istambul, Turquia, na manhã de segunda-feira, 23.

One injured after cargo ship at a port in Istanbul rolls on its side while being loaded pic.twitter.com/kUJ12usJUH

The container ship mv Amnah sank at #Istanbul’s Ambarlı port early monday, December 23 due to unstable loading. All 15 crew members were evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Most likely it was caused by faulty ballast operation. pic.twitter.com/HGkpFm5IbH

— Martin Glover (@MartinGlover71) December 23, 2024