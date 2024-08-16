Veja o ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história, segundo britânicos

16/08/2024 - 12:33
Fazer listas de melhores álbuns sempre provoca debates acalorados. O jornal britânico The Independent convidou uma equipe de jornalistas e resenhistas para eleger os discos mais superestimados da história. Na lista, aparecem obras consideradas “intocáveis”, como Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, dos Beatles. O ranking inclui, ainda, trabalhos de artistas como Coldplay, Nirvana, Madonna, Taylor Swift e David Bowie, entre outros.
Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o ‘The Independent’
01. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights
02. Radiohead – Kid A
03. The Horrors – Primary Colours
04. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
05. Florence + The Machine – Lungs
06. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
07. Nirvana – In Utero
08. Coldplay – Parachutes
09. Jeff Buckley – Grace
10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
13. Boygenius – The Record
14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You
16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
17. U2 – Songs of Innocence
18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
19. The White Stripes – Elephant
20. David Bowie – Low
21. Lorde – Tennis Court
22. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor