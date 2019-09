Tragédia! Jogador é perseguido por bandidos e acaba assassinado por tiros

Everyone at #BACT is saddened to learn about the death of former @burtonalbionfc player Kelvin Maynard.

During his time at #BAFC, Kelvin was fantastic out in the local community on many of our projects

Our thoughts are with his friends and family pic.twitter.com/42groNNPVG

— Burton Albion Community Trust (@BurtonAlbionCT) September 19, 2019