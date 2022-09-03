EDIÇÃO Nº 2745 02/09 Ver edições anteriores
Esportes

Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Real Madrid x Betis, Milan x Inter de Milão e muito mais!

Fotos: VALENTINE CHAPUIS / AFP;)

03/09/2022 - 2:00

A agenda esportiva deste sábado conta com muitos jogos decisivos do futebol brasileiro e europeu. Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern de Munique e Palmeiras são alguns dos clubes que duelam no dia.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO

19h – RB Bragantino x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Athletico-PR x Fluminense
Onde assistir: Furacão live

16h30 – Juventude x Avaí
Onde assistir: Premiere

SÉRIE B

16h30 – Brusque x Vasco
Onde assistir: Premiere

LA LIGA

11h15 – Real Madrid x Betis
Onde assistir: Star+

16h – Sevilla x Barcelona
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

PREMIER LEAGUE

08h30 – Everton x Liverpool
Onde assistir: ESPN

11h – Chelsea x West Han
Onde assistir: Star+

ITALIANO

13h – Milan x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: ESPN

10h – Fiorentina x Juventus
Onde assistir: Star+

15h45 – Lazio x Napoli
Onde assistir: Star+

BUNDELISGA

Union Berlin x Bayern de Munique
Onde assistir: OneFootball

LIGUE 1

16h – Nantes x PSG
Onde assistir: Star+

