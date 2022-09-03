Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

03/09/2022 - 2:00
A agenda esportiva deste sábado conta com muitos jogos decisivos do futebol brasileiro e europeu. Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern de Munique e Palmeiras são alguns dos clubes que duelam no dia.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
BRASILEIRÃO
19h – RB Bragantino x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Athletico-PR x Fluminense
Onde assistir: Furacão live
16h30 – Juventude x Avaí
Onde assistir: Premiere
SÉRIE B
16h30 – Brusque x Vasco
Onde assistir: Premiere
LA LIGA
11h15 – Real Madrid x Betis
Onde assistir: Star+
16h – Sevilla x Barcelona
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
PREMIER LEAGUE
08h30 – Everton x Liverpool
Onde assistir: ESPN
11h – Chelsea x West Han
Onde assistir: Star+
ITALIANO
13h – Milan x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: ESPN
10h – Fiorentina x Juventus
Onde assistir: Star+
15h45 – Lazio x Napoli
Onde assistir: Star+
BUNDELISGA
Union Berlin x Bayern de Munique
Onde assistir: OneFootball
LIGUE 1
16h – Nantes x PSG
Onde assistir: Star+