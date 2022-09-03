Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Parceria Lance & IstoÉ 03/09/2022 - 2:00 Compartilhe

A agenda esportiva deste sábado conta com muitos jogos decisivos do futebol brasileiro e europeu. Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern de Munique e Palmeiras são alguns dos clubes que duelam no dia.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO

19h – RB Bragantino x Palmeiras

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Athletico-PR x Fluminense

Onde assistir: Furacão live

16h30 – Juventude x Avaí

Onde assistir: Premiere

SÉRIE B

16h30 – Brusque x Vasco

Onde assistir: Premiere

LA LIGA

11h15 – Real Madrid x Betis

Onde assistir: Star+

16h – Sevilla x Barcelona

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

PREMIER LEAGUE

08h30 – Everton x Liverpool

Onde assistir: ESPN

11h – Chelsea x West Han

Onde assistir: Star+

ITALIANO

13h – Milan x Inter de Milão

Onde assistir: ESPN

10h – Fiorentina x Juventus

Onde assistir: Star+

15h45 – Lazio x Napoli

Onde assistir: Star+

BUNDELISGA

Union Berlin x Bayern de Munique

Onde assistir: OneFootball

LIGUE 1

16h – Nantes x PSG

Onde assistir: Star+

