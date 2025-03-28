Quais são as melhores músicas ‘dance’ da história? Confira lista da ‘Billboard’

A revista americana Billboard reuniu seus editores para criar um ranking das 100 melhores músicas “dance” de todos os tempos.
Com uma variedade imensa, a seleção de canções chamou atenção por contar com apenas uma faixa dessa década e por deixar de fora Britney Spears e Lady Gaga.
Madonna, que é considerada uma das maiores artistas pops da história, só foi mencionada uma vez na lista. Confira as escolhas da revista abaixo:
100: Rather Be – Clean Bandit
99: Little Fluffy Clouds – The Orb
98: Blind – Hercules & Love Affair
97: You & Me – Flume Remix – Disclosure & Eliza Doolittle
96. Clarity – Zedd & Foxes
95. Papua New Guinea – The Future Sound of London
94. The Melody – Carl Craig
93. When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
92. Move Your Feet – Junior Senior
91. Lost in Music – Sister Sledge
90. Free (Mood II Swing Radio Edit) – Ultra Naté & Mood II Swing
89. Another Night – Real McCoy
88. House of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture
87. Acid Tracks – Phuture
86. Cinema (feat. Gary Go) – Skrillex Remix – Benny Benassi
85. Do You Wanna Funk? – Patrick Cowley & Sylvester
84. D.M.S.R – Prince
83. The Rockafeller Shank – Fatboy Slim
82. Pull Up To The Bumper – Grace Jones
81. Windowlicker – Aphex Twin
80. Harlem Shake – Bauuer
79. Where Love Lives – Alison Limerick
78. Around the World – Daft Punk
77. Clear – Cybotron
76. D.A.N.C.E – Justice
75. Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) – DJ Spiller feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor
74. Barbra Streisand – Duck Sauce
73. MacArthur Park Suite – Donna Summer
72. It’s Not Right But It’s Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) – Whitney Houston
71. Lola’s Theme – Radio Edit – The Shapeshifters
70. Sun & Moon – Above & Beyond
69. Glue – Bicep
68. Cola – CamelPhat
67. The Whistle Song – Frankie Knuckles
66. The Funk Phenomena – Armand Van Helden
65. Sandstorm – Darude
64. Silence (DJ Tiësto’s In Search of Sunrise Remix) – Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan
63. Let the Music Play – Shannon
62. Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep
61. Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin
60. Pon De Floor – Major Lazer
59. Children – Robert Miles
58. The Music Anthem (Move Your Body) – Marshall Jefferson
57. Call On Me – Eric Prydz
56. Good Life – Inner City
55. Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston
54. Computer Love – Kraftwerk
53. French Kiss – Lil’Louis
52. Together Again – Janet Jackson
51. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) – The Bucketheads
50. Where’s Your Head At – Basement Jaxx
49. Strings Of Life – Rhythm Is Rhythm (Derrick May)
48. Better Off Alone – Alice Deejay
47. Firestarter – The Prodigy
46. Where Are Ü Now – Jack Ü e Justin Bieber
45. Go – Moby
44. Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton
43. Heart Of Glass – Blondie
42. Energy Flash – Joey Bletram
41. Everybody Everybody – Black Box
40. The Percolator – Cajmere
39. Rockit – Herbie Hankcok
38. Chime (Edit) – Orbital
37. Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic
36. More, More, More – Andrea Truce Connection
35. Nightcall – Kavinsky
34. Rhythm of the Night – Corona
33. Ring My Bell – Anita Ward
32. I Remember – deadmau5 & Kaskade
31. Latch – Disclosure feat. Sam Smith
30. Deep Inside – Hardrive, Barbara Tucker & Louie Vega
29. We Found Love – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
28. Satisfaction – Benny Benassi
27. We Are Your Friends – Justice vs. Simian
26. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C&C Music Factory
25. Missing – Everything But the Girl
24. Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Crystal Waters
23. Vogue – Madonna
22. Lady (Hear Me Tonight) – Modjo
21. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
20. Inspector Norse – Todd Terje
19. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
18. Mistery of Love – Mr. Fingers
17. Dancing On My Own – Robyn
16. Can’t Get You out of My Head – Kylie Minogue
15. Blue Monday – New Order
14. Levels – Avicii
13. Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force
12. Inner City Life – Goldie
11. Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites – Skrillex
10. Good Times – Chic
9. Show Me Love – Robin S
8. Born Slippy (Nuxx) – Underworld
7. Supernature – Cerrone
6. Music Sounds Better With You – Stardust
5. Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
4. Bloc Rockin’ Beats – The Chemical Brothers
3. One More Time – Daft Punk
2. Groove Is in the Heart – Deee-Lite
1. I Feel Love – Donna Summer
*Estagiária sob supervisão de Charlise Morais