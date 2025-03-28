Quais são as melhores músicas ‘dance’ da história? Confira lista da ‘Billboard’

A revista americana Billboard reuniu seus editores para criar um ranking das 100 melhores músicas “dance” de todos os tempos.

Com uma variedade imensa, a seleção de canções chamou atenção por contar com apenas uma faixa dessa década e por deixar de fora Britney Spears e Lady Gaga.

Madonna, que é considerada uma das maiores artistas pops da história, só foi mencionada uma vez na lista. Confira as escolhas da revista abaixo:

100: Rather Be – Clean Bandit

99: Little Fluffy Clouds – The Orb

98: Blind – Hercules & Love Affair

97: You & Me – Flume Remix – Disclosure & Eliza Doolittle

96. Clarity – Zedd & Foxes

95. Papua New Guinea – The Future Sound of London

94. The Melody – Carl Craig

93. When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

92. Move Your Feet – Junior Senior

91. Lost in Music – Sister Sledge

90. Free (Mood II Swing Radio Edit) – Ultra Naté & Mood II Swing

89. Another Night – Real McCoy

88. House of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture

87. Acid Tracks – Phuture

86. Cinema (feat. Gary Go) – Skrillex Remix – Benny Benassi

85. Do You Wanna Funk? – Patrick Cowley & Sylvester

84. D.M.S.R – Prince

83. The Rockafeller Shank – Fatboy Slim

82. Pull Up To The Bumper – Grace Jones

81. Windowlicker – Aphex Twin

80. Harlem Shake – Bauuer

79. Where Love Lives – Alison Limerick

78. Around the World – Daft Punk

77. Clear – Cybotron

76. D.A.N.C.E – Justice

75. Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) – DJ Spiller feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

74. Barbra Streisand – Duck Sauce

73. MacArthur Park Suite – Donna Summer

72. It’s Not Right But It’s Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) – Whitney Houston

71. Lola’s Theme – Radio Edit – The Shapeshifters

70. Sun & Moon – Above & Beyond

69. Glue – Bicep

68. Cola – CamelPhat

67. The Whistle Song – Frankie Knuckles

66. The Funk Phenomena – Armand Van Helden

65. Sandstorm – Darude

64. Silence (DJ Tiësto’s In Search of Sunrise Remix) – Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan

63. Let the Music Play – Shannon

62. Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep

61. Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin

60. Pon De Floor – Major Lazer

59. Children – Robert Miles

58. The Music Anthem (Move Your Body) – Marshall Jefferson

57. Call On Me – Eric Prydz

56. Good Life – Inner City

55. Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

54. Computer Love – Kraftwerk

53. French Kiss – Lil’Louis

52. Together Again – Janet Jackson

51. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) – The Bucketheads

50. Where’s Your Head At – Basement Jaxx

49. Strings Of Life – Rhythm Is Rhythm (Derrick May)

48. Better Off Alone – Alice Deejay

47. Firestarter – The Prodigy

46. Where Are Ü Now – Jack Ü e Justin Bieber

45. Go – Moby

44. Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton

43. Heart Of Glass – Blondie

42. Energy Flash – Joey Bletram

41. Everybody Everybody – Black Box

40. The Percolator – Cajmere

39. Rockit – Herbie Hankcok

38. Chime (Edit) – Orbital

37. Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic

36. More, More, More – Andrea Truce Connection

35. Nightcall – Kavinsky

34. Rhythm of the Night – Corona

33. Ring My Bell – Anita Ward

32. I Remember – deadmau5 & Kaskade

31. Latch – Disclosure feat. Sam Smith

30. Deep Inside – Hardrive, Barbara Tucker & Louie Vega

29. We Found Love – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris

28. Satisfaction – Benny Benassi

27. We Are Your Friends – Justice vs. Simian

26. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C&C Music Factory

25. Missing – Everything But the Girl

24. Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Crystal Waters

23. Vogue – Madonna

22. Lady (Hear Me Tonight) – Modjo

21. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

20. Inspector Norse – Todd Terje

19. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester

18. Mistery of Love – Mr. Fingers

17. Dancing On My Own – Robyn

16. Can’t Get You out of My Head – Kylie Minogue

15. Blue Monday – New Order

14. Levels – Avicii

13. Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force

12. Inner City Life – Goldie

11. Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites – Skrillex

10. Good Times – Chic

9. Show Me Love – Robin S

8. Born Slippy (Nuxx) – Underworld

7. Supernature – Cerrone

6. Music Sounds Better With You – Stardust

5. Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle

4. Bloc Rockin’ Beats – The Chemical Brothers

3. One More Time – Daft Punk

2. Groove Is in the Heart – Deee-Lite

1. I Feel Love – Donna Summer

