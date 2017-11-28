Principais indicados ao Grammy 2018

O astro do rap Jay-Z lidera, com oito indicações, o Grammy 2018, seguido de Kendrick Lamar, com sete, e Childish Gambino com cinco, anunciou nesta terça-feira a Academia americana.

Bruno Mars e Luis Fonsi disputarão respectivamente seis e três categorias desta premiação, a ser entregue em Nova York, em 28 de janeiro.

Estes são os indicados das principais categorias:

ÁLBUM DO ANO:

– “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino

– “4:44”, Jay-Z

– “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar

– “Melodrama”, Lorde

– “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:

– “Redbone”, Childish Gambino

– “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

– “The Story Of O.J.”, Jay-Z

– “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

– “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

MÚSICA DO ANO:

– “Despacito”

– “4:44”

– “Issues”

– “1-800-273-8255”

– “That’s What I Like”

MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:

– Alessia Cara

– Khalid

– Lil Uzi Vert

– Julia Michaels

– SZA

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO:

– “Love So Soft”, Kelly Clarkson

– “Praying”, Kesha

– “Million Reasons”, Lady Gaga

– “What About Us”, P!nk

– “Shape Of You”, Ed Sheeran

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO:

– “Something Just Like This”, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

– “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

– “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons

– “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

*Stay, Zedd y Alessia Cara

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:

– “4:44”, Jay-Z

– “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar

– “Culture”, Migos

– “Laila’s Wisdom”, Rapsody

– “Flower Boy”, Tyler, The Creator

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

– “Emperor Of Sand”, Mastodon

– “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, Metallica

– “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”, Nothing More

– “Villains”, Queens Of The Stone Age

– “A Deeper Understanding”, The War On Drugs

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:

– “Everything Now”, Arcade Fire

– “Humanz”, Gorillaz

– “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem

– “Pure Comedy”, Father John Misty

– “Sleep Well Beast”, The National

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO:

– “Lo único constante”, Alex Cuba

– “Mis planes son amarte”, Juanes

– “Amar y vivir en vivo desde la ciudad de México, 2017”, La Santa Cecilia

– “Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)”, Natalia Lafourcade

– “El Dorado”, Shakira

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO:

– “Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter”, Antonio Adolfo

– “Oddara”, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

– “Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos”, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

– “Típico”, Miguel Zenón

– “Jazz Tango”, Pablo Ziegler Trío

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBAN CONTEMPORÂNEO:

– “Free 6LACK”, 6LACK

– “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino

– “American Teen”, Khalid

– “Ctrl”, SZA

– “Starboy”, The Weeknd

MELHOR ÁLBUM WORLD MUSIC:

– “Memoria De Los Sentidos”, Vicente Amigo

– “Para Mi”, Buika

– “Rosa Dos Ventos”, Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

– “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

– “Elwan”, Tinariwen