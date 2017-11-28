Principais indicados ao Grammy 2018
O astro do rap Jay-Z lidera, com oito indicações, o Grammy 2018, seguido de Kendrick Lamar, com sete, e Childish Gambino com cinco, anunciou nesta terça-feira a Academia americana.
Bruno Mars e Luis Fonsi disputarão respectivamente seis e três categorias desta premiação, a ser entregue em Nova York, em 28 de janeiro.
Estes são os indicados das principais categorias:
ÁLBUM DO ANO:
– “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino
– “4:44”, Jay-Z
– “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar
– “Melodrama”, Lorde
– “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO:
– “Redbone”, Childish Gambino
– “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
– “The Story Of O.J.”, Jay-Z
– “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
– “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
MÚSICA DO ANO:
– “Despacito”
– “4:44”
– “Issues”
– “1-800-273-8255”
– “That’s What I Like”
MELHOR ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO:
– Alessia Cara
– Khalid
– Lil Uzi Vert
– Julia Michaels
– SZA
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO:
– “Love So Soft”, Kelly Clarkson
– “Praying”, Kesha
– “Million Reasons”, Lady Gaga
– “What About Us”, P!nk
– “Shape Of You”, Ed Sheeran
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP DE DUO OU GRUPO:
– “Something Just Like This”, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
– “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
– “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons
– “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man
*Stay, Zedd y Alessia Cara
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP:
– “4:44”, Jay-Z
– “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar
– “Culture”, Migos
– “Laila’s Wisdom”, Rapsody
– “Flower Boy”, Tyler, The Creator
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
– “Emperor Of Sand”, Mastodon
– “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, Metallica
– “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”, Nothing More
– “Villains”, Queens Of The Stone Age
– “A Deeper Understanding”, The War On Drugs
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA:
– “Everything Now”, Arcade Fire
– “Humanz”, Gorillaz
– “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem
– “Pure Comedy”, Father John Misty
– “Sleep Well Beast”, The National
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO:
– “Lo único constante”, Alex Cuba
– “Mis planes son amarte”, Juanes
– “Amar y vivir en vivo desde la ciudad de México, 2017”, La Santa Cecilia
– “Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)”, Natalia Lafourcade
– “El Dorado”, Shakira
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO:
– “Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter”, Antonio Adolfo
– “Oddara”, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
– “Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos”, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
– “Típico”, Miguel Zenón
– “Jazz Tango”, Pablo Ziegler Trío
MELHOR ÁLBUM URBAN CONTEMPORÂNEO:
– “Free 6LACK”, 6LACK
– “Awaken, My Love!”, Childish Gambino
– “American Teen”, Khalid
– “Ctrl”, SZA
– “Starboy”, The Weeknd
MELHOR ÁLBUM WORLD MUSIC:
– “Memoria De Los Sentidos”, Vicente Amigo
– “Para Mi”, Buika
– “Rosa Dos Ventos”, Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
– “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration”, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
– “Elwan”, Tinariwen