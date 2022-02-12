Palmeiras x Chelsea, futebol europeu, estaduais, NBA, Olimpíadas de Inverno… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Palmeiras x Chelsea, Lakers x Warriors, Villarreal x Real Madrid, Napoli x Inter de Milão e muito mais!

O fim de semana esportivo começa com muita emoção para o torcedor brasileiro, pois o Palmeiras entra em campo pela final do Mundial de Clubes contra o Chelsea. Na Europa, o Real Madrid visita o Villarreal com a presença de Vinicius Jr. e o clássico entre Napoli e Inter de Milão pega fogo a tarde. Na NBA, dois jogaços, mas com foco maior no duelo entre LeBron James e Curry.



Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

MUNDIAL DE CLUBES

10h – Al Hilal x Al Ahly (3º lugar)

Onde assistir: Band e Bandsports

13h30 – Palmeiras x Chelsea (final)

Onde assistir: Band e Bandsports

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

09h30 – Manchester United x Southampton

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +

12h – Everton x Leeds United

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +

​

​12h – Brentford x Crystal Palace

Onde assistir: Star +

12h – Watford x Brighton

Onde assistir: Star +

​

​14h30 – Norwich City x Manchester City

Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

10h – Cádiz x Celta de Vigo

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +

​

​12h15 – Villarreal x Real Madrid

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +

14h30 – Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna

Onde assistir: Star +

​

​17h – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +

​

​CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 – Bochum x Bayern de Munique

Onde assistir: One Football

​

​11h30 – Frankfurt x Wolfsburg

Onde assistir: One Football

​

​11h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Augsburg

Onde assistir: One Football

14h30 – Bayer Leverkusen x Stuttgart

Onde assistir: One Football

​

​CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h – Lazio x Bologna

Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star +

​

​14h – Napoli x Inter de Milão

Onde assistir: Star +

​

​16h45 – Torino x Venezia

Onde assistir: Star +

NBA

22h30 – Warriors x Lakers

Onde assistir: ESPN 2

22h30 – Mavericks x Clippers

Onde assistir: SporTV 3

​

​CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

13h – Montpellier x Lille

Onde assistir: Star +

​

​17h – Lyon x Nice

Onde assistir: ESPN 2 x Star +

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

​15h – Benfica x Santa Clara

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

​16h – Botafogo-SP x Água Santa

Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay

16h – Novorizontino x Guarani

Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay

18h30 – Santo André x Ferroviária

Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

​15h30 – Bangu x Resende

Onde assistir: cariocaoplay e One Football

18h – Volta Redonda x Madureira

Onde assistir: cariocaoplay e One Football

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

​16h30 – América-MG x Atlético-MG

Onde assistir: Globo (MG), SporTV e Premiere

19h – Tombense x Cruzeiro

Onde assistir: Premiere

​

​CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

16h30 – Caxias x Internacional

Onde assistir: Globo (RS) e Premiere

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

16h30 – Avaí x Joinville

Onde assistir: Globo (SC) e One Football

COPA DO NORDESTE

​17h45 – Náutico x Fortaleza

Onde assistir: SBT (PE e CE) e TikTok

​

​17h45 – Bahia x Globo

Onde assistir: SBT (BA e RN) e TikTok

​

​19h45 – Ceará x Sampaio Corrêa

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +

UFC

20h – Card preliminar

Onde assistir: Combate

00h – Card principal

Onde assistir: Combate

OLIMPÍADAS DE INVERNO

04h30 – Esqui Cross-country

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

05h53 – Patinação de velocidade

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

06h – Biatlo

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

08h – Patinação artística

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​09h – Saltos de esqui

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​09h20 – Skeleton feminino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​10h55 – Skeleton Feminino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​22h – Curling masculino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​23h15 – Esqui alpino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​01h10 – Hóquei masculino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​

​02h45 – Esqui alpino

Onde assistir: SporTV 2

E MAIS:

E MAIS:

Saiba mais