Palmeiras x Chelsea, futebol europeu, estaduais, NBA, Olimpíadas de Inverno… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Palmeiras x Chelsea, Lakers x Warriors, Villarreal x Real Madrid, Napoli x Inter de Milão e muito mais!
O fim de semana esportivo começa com muita emoção para o torcedor brasileiro, pois o Palmeiras entra em campo pela final do Mundial de Clubes contra o Chelsea. Na Europa, o Real Madrid visita o Villarreal com a presença de Vinicius Jr. e o clássico entre Napoli e Inter de Milão pega fogo a tarde. Na NBA, dois jogaços, mas com foco maior no duelo entre LeBron James e Curry.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
MUNDIAL DE CLUBES
10h – Al Hilal x Al Ahly (3º lugar)
Onde assistir: Band e Bandsports
13h30 – Palmeiras x Chelsea (final)
Onde assistir: Band e Bandsports
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
09h30 – Manchester United x Southampton
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
12h – Everton x Leeds United
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
12h – Brentford x Crystal Palace
Onde assistir: Star +
12h – Watford x Brighton
Onde assistir: Star +
14h30 – Norwich City x Manchester City
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
10h – Cádiz x Celta de Vigo
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
12h15 – Villarreal x Real Madrid
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
14h30 – Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna
Onde assistir: Star +
17h – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 – Bochum x Bayern de Munique
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Frankfurt x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Augsburg
Onde assistir: One Football
14h30 – Bayer Leverkusen x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: One Football
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h – Lazio x Bologna
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star +
14h – Napoli x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star +
16h45 – Torino x Venezia
Onde assistir: Star +
NBA
22h30 – Warriors x Lakers
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
22h30 – Mavericks x Clippers
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
13h – Montpellier x Lille
Onde assistir: Star +
17h – Lyon x Nice
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 x Star +
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
15h – Benfica x Santa Clara
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h – Botafogo-SP x Água Santa
Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay
16h – Novorizontino x Guarani
Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay
18h30 – Santo André x Ferroviária
Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h30 – Bangu x Resende
Onde assistir: cariocaoplay e One Football
18h – Volta Redonda x Madureira
Onde assistir: cariocaoplay e One Football
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
16h30 – América-MG x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: Globo (MG), SporTV e Premiere
19h – Tombense x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: Premiere
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
16h30 – Caxias x Internacional
Onde assistir: Globo (RS) e Premiere
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
16h30 – Avaí x Joinville
Onde assistir: Globo (SC) e One Football
COPA DO NORDESTE
17h45 – Náutico x Fortaleza
Onde assistir: SBT (PE e CE) e TikTok
17h45 – Bahia x Globo
Onde assistir: SBT (BA e RN) e TikTok
19h45 – Ceará x Sampaio Corrêa
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
UFC
20h – Card preliminar
Onde assistir: Combate
00h – Card principal
Onde assistir: Combate
OLIMPÍADAS DE INVERNO
04h30 – Esqui Cross-country
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
05h53 – Patinação de velocidade
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
06h – Biatlo
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
08h – Patinação artística
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
09h – Saltos de esqui
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
09h20 – Skeleton feminino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
10h55 – Skeleton Feminino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
22h – Curling masculino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
23h15 – Esqui alpino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
01h10 – Hóquei masculino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
02h45 – Esqui alpino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
Saiba mais+ Como eram os penicos na Roma Antiga? Arqueólogos mostram
+ Saiba quais ex-participantes do MasterChef já trabalharam com Erick Jacquin
+ Vendedores do Mercadão de SP ameaçam clientes com golpe da fruta
+ Vídeo: Mãe é atacada nas redes sociais ao usar roupa justa para levar filho à escola
+ Horóscopo: confira a previsão de hoje para seu signo
+ O que se sabe sobre a flurona?
+ Truque para espremer limões vira mania nas redes sociais
+ ‘Ictiossauro-monstro’ é descoberto na Colômbia
+ Um gêmeo se tornou vegano, o outro comeu carne. Confira o resultado
+ Veja quais foram os carros mais roubados em SP em 2021
+ Expedição identifica lula gigante responsável por naufrágio de navio em 2011
+ Agência dos EUA alerta: nunca lave carne de frango crua