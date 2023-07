Onda de calor na Itália tem previsão de até 47ºC nesta semana

A boy cools down at the Piazza del Popolo fountain in Rome on July 17, 2023, during a heatwave in Italy. Unforgiving heat scorched parts of the Northern Hemisphere on July 17, triggering health warnings and fanning wildfires in the latest stark reminder of the effects of global warming. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)