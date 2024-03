OMS: bombardeio israelense em hospital de Gaza deixa 4 mortos e 17 feridos

Para compartilhar:

Palestinians check the damage at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after it was hit by Israel bombardment on March 31, 2024, amid the ongoing battles Israel and the Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP) (Crédito: AFP)