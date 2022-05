Norte-americano é o novo recordista mundial nos 100m para velocistas com 100 anos ou mais

EJinAction: 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran #LesterWright thrills crowd in 100-meter dash at #PennRelays and Breaks 100-Meter Record For Centenarians! #AgeAintNothingButANumber🔥“Never Let Anyone Else Tell You What You Can Achieve, It’s All Up To You - Neve… pic.twitter.com/GBj27iCaO3