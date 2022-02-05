Mundial de Clubes, futebol europeu, estaduais, Olímpiadas de Inverno, NBA… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Al Ahly x Monterrey, Knicks x Lakers, Inter de Milão x Milan e muito mais!
MUNDIAL DE CLUBES
13h30 – Al Ahly x Monterrey
Onde assistir: Band e Bandsports
OLÍMPIADA DE INVERNO
05h30 – Patinação de velocidade
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
06h – Biatlo
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
08h30 – Esqui freestyle
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
08h35 – Salto com esqui
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
09h20 – Patinação de velocidade curta
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
22h30 – Patinação artística
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
22h30 – Snowboard
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
00h – Esqui alpino
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
01h30 – Snowboard
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
COPA DA INGLATERRA
09h30 – Chelsea x Plymouth Argyle
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
09h30 – Kidderminster x West Ham
Onde assistir: Star +
12h – Manchester City x Fulham
Onde assistir: Star +
12h – Everton x Brentford
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star +
12h – Wolverhampton x Norwich
Onde assistir: Star +
17h – Tottenham x Brighton
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
15h – Burnley x Watford
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h – Roma x Genoa
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star +
14h – Inter de Milão x Milan
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star +
16h45 – Fiorentina x Lazio
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 – Stuttgart x Frankfurt
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Mainz 05 x Hoffeinheim
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Augsburg x Union Berlin
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Arminia x Borussia Mönchengladbach
Onde assistir: One Football
11h30 – Colônia x Freiburg
Onde assistir: One Football
14h30 – Bayern de Munique x RB Leipzig
Onde assistir: One Football
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
10h – Elche x Alavés
Onde assistir: Star +
12h15 – Mallorca x Cádiz
Onde assistir: Star +
14h30 – Celta de Vigo x Rayo Vallecano
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
13h – Saint-Étienne x Montpellier
Onde assistir: Star +
17h – Monaco x Lyon
Onde assistir: Star +
COPA DO NORDESTE
17h45 – Fortaleza x Ceará
Onde assistir: SBT (CE), ESPN e Star +
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
11h – São Bernardo x Ponte Preta
Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay
15h – Água Santa x Novorizontino
Onde assistir: Premiere e paulistaoplay
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
16h30 – Ypiranga x Internacional
Onde assistir: Globo (RS) e Premiere
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
16h30 – Caldense x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: Globo (MG) e Premiere
19h30 – América-MG x Athletic
Onde assistir: Premiere
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
16h30 – Sport x Vera Cruz
Onde assistir: Globo (PE) e Premiere
CAMPEONATO GOIANO
16h30 – Vila Nova x Atlético-GO
Onde assistir: Globo (GO)
CAMPEONATO MATO-GROSSENSE
16h30 – Operário x Cuiabá
Onde assistir: Globo (MT)
NBA
22h30 – Lakers x Knicks
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
00h – Blazers x Bucks
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
COPA AMÉRICA DE FUTSAL (SEMIFINAL)
15h30 – Paraguai x Colômbia
Onde assistir: SporTV
18h30 – Brasil x Argentina
Onde assistir: SporTV
NBB
16h10 – Mogi x Flamengo
Onde assistir: Cultura
