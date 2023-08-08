MTV VMA 2023: confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

08/08/2023 - 22:00
Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.
Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.
E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.
Vídeo do Ano
Doja Cat – Attention
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
Anitta – Funk Rave
Bad Bunny – Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – un x100to
Karol G & Shakira – TQG
Rosalía – Despechá
Shakira – Acróstico
Artista Revelação
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
KAROL G & Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin’(Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
P!NK – Trustfall
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft. Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin – The Loneliest
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
Blink-182 – Edging
Boygenius – The Film
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Paramore – This is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Stuck
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)
SZA – Shirt
Toosii – Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love In The Way
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
Aespa – Girls
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty – Cupid
Seventeen – Super
Stray Kids – S-Class
Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dove Cameron – Breakfast
Imagine Dragons – Crushed
Maluma – La Reina
Melhor Fotografia
Adele – I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Janelle Monae – Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake – Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius – The Film
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Attention
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
SZA – Shirt
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Fall Out Boy – Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles – Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez – Void
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Coreografia
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Panic! at the Disco – Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Melhor Edição
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus – River
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Melhor Apresentação “Push” do Ano
August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE – golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White – GOATED
March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part