Modelo conta que ganha R$ 730 mil por ano em plataforma para o público adulto

View this post on Instagram

Love yourself !!! Yes !!! I do have stretch marks, cellulite and caesarean section !!! And I love it here !!! People need to stop thinking that a woman needs to be thin or super fit to be able to show her body on the internet, because it influences the lives of many teenagers doing crazy things to have the perfect body that actually doesn’t even exist. ❤️ #BeautyBeyondSize 😍