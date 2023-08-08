Maneskin disputará prêmio de ‘Melhor Clipe de Rock’ no VMA 2023

Ansai Ansa https://istoe.com.br/autor/ansa/ 08/08/2023 - 17:50 Compartilhe

ROMA, 8 AGO (ANSA) – A banda italiana Maneskin foi indicada nesta terça-feira (8) para disputar a próxima edição do MTV Video Music Awards, na categoria “Melhor Videoclipe Rock”, com a canção “The Loneliest”.

Na cerimônia, que será realizada no dia 12 de setembro em Nova Jersey, Damiano, Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi e Victoria De Angelis terão que enfrentar Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica e Muse.

Em uma publicação nos stories de seu perfil oficial no Instagram, a banda comemorou a indicação e pediu votos para os fãs.

Na edição de 2022, Maneskin se tornou o primeiro artista italiano a conquistar o prêmio de melhor videoclipe alternativo, com a música “I Wanna be your slave”.

A lista da premiação musical da MTV dos Estados Unidos também conta a brasileira Anitta pelo segundo ano consecutivo na categoria de “Melhor Clipe de Música Latina”, com “Funk Rave”.

Já as artistas mais indicadas do ano foram Taylor Swift e SZA, respectivamente com oito e seis menções cada de um total de 21 categorias.

Confira a lista de indicações Vídeo do Ano Doja Cat – “Attention” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Artista do Ano Beyoncé Doja Cat Karol G Nicki Minaj Shakira Taylor Swift Música do Ano Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Videoclipe Latino Anitta – “Funk Rave” Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to” Karol G & Shakira – “TQG” Rosalía – “Despechá” Shakira – “Acrostico” Artista Revelação GloRilla Ice Spice Kaliii Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Reneé Rapp Melhor Colaboração do Ano David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG” Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Melhor Videoclipe de Pop Demi Lovato – “Swine” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” P!NK – “Trustfall” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Melhor Videoclipe Rock Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” Maneskin – “The Loneliest” Metallica – “Lux Æterna” Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo Blink-182 – “Edging” Boygenius – “The Film” Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Paramore – “This Is Why” Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” Melhor Videoclipe R&B Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” SZA – “Shirt” Toosii – “Favorite Song” Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop Aespa – “Girls” Blackpink – “Pink Venom” Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid” Seventeen – “Super” Stray Kids – “S-Class” Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats Ayra Starr – “Rush” Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana” Libianca – “People” Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar” Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” Bad Bunny – “El Apagon – Aqui Vive Gente” Demi Lovato – “Swine” Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” Maluma – “La Reina” Melhor Fotografia Adele – “I Drink Wine” Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Direção Doja Cat – “Attention” Drake – “Falling Back” Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Direção de Arte Boygenius – “The Film” Blackpink – “Pink Venom” Doja Cat – “Attention” Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” SZA – “Shirt” Melhores Efeitos Visuais Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Melanie Martinez – “Void” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Melhor Coreografia Blackpink – “Pink Venom” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy” Melhor Edição Blackpink – “Pink Venom” Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” Miley Cyrus – “River” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (ANSA).

