EDIÇÃO Nº 2741 05/08 Ver edições anteriores
Menu

Ediçao Da Semana

Nº 2741 - 05/08/22 Leia mais
Esportes

Manchester United, Palmeiras, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo

Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Manchester United x Brighton, Barcelona x Pugas, Palmeiras x Goiás e muito mais!

Parceria Lance & IstoÉ

07/08/2022 - 2:00

Compartilhe

A agenda esportiva deste domingo promete fortes emoções aos amantes de esporte. Além dos jogos do Campeonato Brasileiro, o domingo também conta com amistoso do Barcelona, Ligue 1 e confrontos da Premier League.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

PREMIER LEAGUE

10h – Manchester United x Brighton
Onde assistir: Star+

10h – Leicester City x Brentford
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

12h30 – West Ham x Manchester City
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

LIGUE 1

15H45 – Olympique de Marselha x Reims
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

16h – Fluminense x Cuiabá
Onde assistir: Premiere

16h – Palmeiras x Goiás
Onde assistir: Premiere

18h – Fortaleza x Internacional
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

AMISTOSO

15h – Barcelona x Pumas
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A1

11h – Santos x Flamengo
Onde assistir: SporTV

11h – Grêmio x Corinthians
Onde assistir: TV Bandeirantes

E MAIS:

E MAIS: