Manchester United, Palmeiras, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo

07/08/2022 - 2:00
A agenda esportiva deste domingo promete fortes emoções aos amantes de esporte. Além dos jogos do Campeonato Brasileiro, o domingo também conta com amistoso do Barcelona, Ligue 1 e confrontos da Premier League.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
PREMIER LEAGUE
10h – Manchester United x Brighton
Onde assistir: Star+
10h – Leicester City x Brentford
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
12h30 – West Ham x Manchester City
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
LIGUE 1
15H45 – Olympique de Marselha x Reims
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
16h – Fluminense x Cuiabá
Onde assistir: Premiere
16h – Palmeiras x Goiás
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h – Fortaleza x Internacional
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
AMISTOSO
15h – Barcelona x Pumas
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A1
11h – Santos x Flamengo
Onde assistir: SporTV
11h – Grêmio x Corinthians
Onde assistir: TV Bandeirantes