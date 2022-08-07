Manchester United, Palmeiras, Barcelona… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo

Parceria Lance & IstoÉ 07/08/2022 - 2:00 Compartilhe

A agenda esportiva deste domingo promete fortes emoções aos amantes de esporte. Além dos jogos do Campeonato Brasileiro, o domingo também conta com amistoso do Barcelona, Ligue 1 e confrontos da Premier League.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

PREMIER LEAGUE

10h – Manchester United x Brighton

Onde assistir: Star+

10h – Leicester City x Brentford

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

12h30 – West Ham x Manchester City

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

LIGUE 1

15H45 – Olympique de Marselha x Reims

Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

16h – Fluminense x Cuiabá

Onde assistir: Premiere

16h – Palmeiras x Goiás

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h – Fortaleza x Internacional

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

AMISTOSO

15h – Barcelona x Pumas

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A1

11h – Santos x Flamengo

Onde assistir: SporTV

11h – Grêmio x Corinthians

Onde assistir: TV Bandeirantes

