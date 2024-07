Milei não ir ao Mercosul é ‘bobagem imensa’, diz Lula

Para compartilhar:

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the Mercosur summit at the former port of Asuncion on July 8, 2024. The Mercosur customs union forged by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay meets in a presidential summit marked by the absence of Argentina's Javier Milei and the entry of Bolivia as a full member. (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE / AFP)