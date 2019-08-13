Katy Perry é acusada de assédio sexual por ator que participou de ‘Teenage Dream’

Los Angeles – A cantora Katy Perry foi acusada de assédio sexual pelo ator Josh Kloss, que participou do clipe “Teenage Dream”. Josh decidiu falar sobre o assunto quando o clipe completou nove anos.

A denúncia foi feita e o ator se pronunciou no Instagram dizendo: “Você sabe. Depois que eu conheci a Katy, nós cantamos uma música de adoração, ‘Open The Eyes of my Heart’. Ela era legal e gentil. Quando outras pessoas estavam por perto, ela era fria como o gelo, e até mesmo disse para todo o set ouvir durante as filmagens, que me beijar era ‘nojento’. Eu fiquei muito envergonhado, mas continuei dando tudo de mim, já que minha ex estava ocupada me traindo e minha filha era apenas uma criança, eu sabia que tinha que suportar tudo aquilo por ela”.

O ator também contou que a cantora teve segundas intenções e queria algo além do profissional. “Após o primeiro dia de filmagem, Katy me convidou para um clube de strip em Santa Barbara. Eu recusei e disse a ela ‘eu tenho que voltar para o hotel e descansar, porque esse trabalho é tudo que tenho agora'”, lembrou.

Josh firmou que os assédios ocorreram durante um luau de aniversário de Johnny Wujek, estilista amigo de Katy. “Eu vi Katy algumas vezes depois que ela terminou com Russel (ex-marido dela). Uma vez eu levei uma amiga que estava morrendo de vontade de conhecê-la. Quando eu a vi (na festa), nos abraçamos e ela ainda era minha crush. Mas quando me virei pra apresentar minha amiga, ela puxou meu moletom e minhas roupas íntimas o máximo que pôde para mostrar meu pênis para alguns de seus amigos e às pessoas ao nosso redor. Vocês conseguem imaginar o quão patético e envergonhado eu me senti?”, desabafou Kloss.

“Digo isso agora porque nossa cultura está voltada para provar que os homens em situação de poder são perversos. Mas as mulheres com poder são tão nojentas quanto. Então, para todo o bem dela, ela é uma líder incrível, as músicas dela são grandes hinos de empoderamento. E é isso. Continuei a observá-la usando cenas de seus clipes em sua turnê mundial e depois seu DVD, destacando apenas um de seus colegas de elenco, e era eu. Eu ganhei cerca de US$650 (2,600 reais) no total por ‘Teenage Dream’. Os representantes dela demandavam que eu não discutisse nada sobre Katy publicamente. Em algumas entrevistas eles editavam e respondiam por mim”, explicou.

No fim, o ator disse que nunca mais apoiaria Katy como já fez um dia. “Então, feliz aniversário para um dos trabalhos mais confusos, assaltantes e depreciadores que já fiz. Na verdade, eu ia tocar a música e cantar no ukelele para comemorar, quando quando fiz isso, pensei, f*da-se, eu não vou ajudar a imagem de merd* dela por mais nenhum segundo”.