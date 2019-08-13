Katy Perry é acusada de assédio sexual por ator que participou de ‘Teenage Dream’
Josh Kloss desabafou nas redes sociais e afirmou que cantora teria puxado sua calça para mostrar suas partes íntimas aos amigos
O ator também contou que a cantora teve segundas intenções e queria algo além do profissional. “Após o primeiro dia de filmagem, Katy me convidou para um clube de strip em Santa Barbara. Eu recusei e disse a ela ‘eu tenho que voltar para o hotel e descansar, porque esse trabalho é tudo que tenho agora'”, lembrou.
Josh firmou que os assédios ocorreram durante um luau de aniversário de Johnny Wujek, estilista amigo de Katy. “Eu vi Katy algumas vezes depois que ela terminou com Russel (ex-marido dela). Uma vez eu levei uma amiga que estava morrendo de vontade de conhecê-la. Quando eu a vi (na festa), nos abraçamos e ela ainda era minha crush. Mas quando me virei pra apresentar minha amiga, ela puxou meu moletom e minhas roupas íntimas o máximo que pôde para mostrar meu pênis para alguns de seus amigos e às pessoas ao nosso redor. Vocês conseguem imaginar o quão patético e envergonhado eu me senti?”, desabafou Kloss.
“Digo isso agora porque nossa cultura está voltada para provar que os homens em situação de poder são perversos. Mas as mulheres com poder são tão nojentas quanto. Então, para todo o bem dela, ela é uma líder incrível, as músicas dela são grandes hinos de empoderamento. E é isso. Continuei a observá-la usando cenas de seus clipes em sua turnê mundial e depois seu DVD, destacando apenas um de seus colegas de elenco, e era eu. Eu ganhei cerca de US$650 (2,600 reais) no total por ‘Teenage Dream’. Os representantes dela demandavam que eu não discutisse nada sobre Katy publicamente. Em algumas entrevistas eles editavam e respondiam por mim”, explicou.
No fim, o ator disse que nunca mais apoiaria Katy como já fez um dia. “Então, feliz aniversário para um dos trabalhos mais confusos, assaltantes e depreciadores que já fiz. Na verdade, eu ia tocar a música e cantar no ukelele para comemorar, quando quando fiz isso, pensei, f*da-se, eu não vou ajudar a imagem de merd* dela por mais nenhum segundo”.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
Katy não se pronunciou oficialmente sobre as acusações mas disse: “Não podemos ser apenas gentis e bons? Por que isso é tão difícil?”.
Josh não ficou calado depois do que Katy disse e voltou a falar, desta vez em vídeo, querendo provar seu lado da história relembrando o trabalho que fez com Kim Kardashian e Kris Jenner. “Essas são duas mulheres com muito mais poder que a Katy, que me trataram com respeito!”, disse. Depois ele mostrou print de entrevista em que, supostamente, havia censura no que ele disse. “Eu tinha que ficar quieto para proteger a imagem dela. Eu ouvi e fui um bom menino. O medo te persegue, quando você é censurado para proteger outro alguém. Em troca você é tratado como uma prostituta e exposto em frente de um grupo de desconhecidos. Aí que você fica chocado e acaba bloqueando isso, porque você vê o olhar das crianças que se inspiram nas músicas que ela cantava. Sua mente fica presa entre fazer seu trabalho ou falar a verdade para ajudar um discurso global sobre abuso de poder”.
“Vocês escutam milhões de vezes que homens são o mal desse planeta. Enquanto isso, você sabe que o poder engrandece o que é mais corrupto nas pessoas, independente do gênero. Amigos, estou colocando nós dois sob os holofotes para trazer luz ao assunto. Não quero dinheiro com isso. Não quero fama, por essa razão engoli isso por anos e continuei apoiando a marca de ‘Teenage Dream’. Mas esse aniversário e o passar do tempo me fizeram perceber que agora é a hora de finalmente botar isso pra fora e deixar ir. Não aguento mais um dia ouvindo ‘Como era com a Katy Perry?'”, completou.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
