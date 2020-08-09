Jurado do The X Factor, Simon Cowell, fratura a coluna e fica seis horas em cirurgia
Após sofrer um acidente em uma bicicleta elétrica e fraturar a coluna vertebral, Simon Cowell passou por seis horas de cirurgia.
O incidente aconteceu no último sábado (8), enquanto o jurado dos realities The X Factor e America’s Got Talent guiava sua bicicleta elétrica e sofreu uma queda. Simon estava na sua mansão em Malibu, nos Estados Unidos, com o filho, de seis anos.
“A cirurgia durou seis horas e envolveu vários procedimentos e fusões, incluindo uma haste de metal colocada em suas costas”, explica o site Today.
O acidente foi confirmado pela assessoria do jurado, a qual também informou que o britânico, de 60 anos, já está em recuperação no hospital.
Conhecido como produtor musical e jurado em competições, Simon também agencia grupos como o One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix e CNCO.
