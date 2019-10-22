José de Abreu sobre namorada de 22 anos: “Me fez sentir novo em folha”

View this post on Instagram

My love I'll never find the words, my love To tell you how I feel, my love Mere words could not explain Precious love You held my life within your hands Created everything I am Taught me how to live again Only you Cared when I needed a friend Believed in me through thick and thin This song is for you Filled with gratitude and love God bless you You make me feel brand new For God blessed me with you You make me feel brand new I sing this song 'cause you Make me feel brand new My love Whenever I was insecure You built me up and made me sure You gave my pride back to me Precious friend With you I'll always have a friend You're someone who I can depend To walk a path that never ends Without you My life has no meaning or rhyme Like notes to a song out of time How can I repay You for having faith in me https://youtu.be/9VPVIczC8CU