Indicados ao Emmy nas principais categorias

Esta é a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 75ª edição dos prêmios Emmy, o Oscar da televisão, que está previsto para 18 de setembro.

A série dramática “Succession” lidera a disputa pelo segundo ano consecutivo com 27 indicações, seguida da adaptação do jogo eletrônico “The Last of Us”, com 24, e a sátira “The White Lotus”, com 23, todas da HBO.

A comédia da Apple TV+ “Ted Lasso” completa o time das favoritas com 21 indicações.

– Melhor série dramática –

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of Dragons” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

– Melhor série de comédia –

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“O Urso” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)





“A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wandinha” (Netflix)

– Melhor ator de série dramática –

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

– Melhor atriz de série dramática –





Sharon Horgan, “Mal de Família”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “A Diplomata”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

– Melhor ator de série de comédia –

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Falando a Real”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “O Urso”

– Melhor atriz de série de comédia –

Christina Applegate, “Disque Amiga para Matar”

Rachel Brosnahan, “A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wandinha”

– Melhor ator coadjuvante de série dramática –

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

– Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série dramática –

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

– Melhor ator coadjuvante de série de comédia –

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “O Urso”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

– Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de comédia –

Alex Borstein, “A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “O Urso”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Falando a Real”

– Melhor minissérie –

“Treta” (Netflix)

“Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

“A Nova Vida de Toby” (FX)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

– Melhor ator de minissérie ou filme para televisão –

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Treta”

– Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme para televisão –

Lizzy Caplan, “A Nova Vida de Toby”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Enxame”

Kathryn Hahn, “As Pequenas Coisas da Vida”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Treta”

– Melhor ator coadjuvante de minissérie ou filme para televisão –

Murray Bartlett, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Joseph Lee, “Treta”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Treta”

Jesse Plemons, “Amor e Morte”

– Melhor atriz coadjuvante de minissérie ou filme para televisão –

Annaleigh Ashford, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Maria Bello, “Treta”

Claire Danes, “A Nova Vida de Toby”

Juliette Lewis, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Merritt Wever, “As Pequenas Coisas da Vida”

– Séries com mais indicações –

“Succession” – 27

“The Last of Us” – 24

“The White Lotus” – 23

“Ted Lasso” – 21

“A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel” – 14

“O Urso” – 13

“Treta” – 13

“Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano” – 13

“Wandinha” – 12

“Barry” – 11

“Only Murders in the Building” – 11

