Incêndio ‘fora de controle’ atinge 1800 hectares na Espanha

epaselect epa06049297 A TV still image shows flames raging through forest land in La Penuela, Huelva, Spain, 24 June 2017 (issued 25 June 2017). Spanish firefighters and emergency services fight the blaze that broke out at 21.30 local time on 24 June near the Donana nature reserve which is now threatened due to its close proximity. More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes, media reports say. EPA/EFE TV