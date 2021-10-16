Futebol europeu, Série B, Brasileirão MLB… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado Veja os horários das transmissões de eventos como Leicester x Manchester United, América-MG x Bahia, Vasco x Coritiba, Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves e muito mais

Após a data Fifa, o futebol europeu retorna com tudo neste sábado (15), contendo diversos jogos dos melhores campeonatos do mundo, como o inglês, o alemão e o italiano. O dia também terá partidas do Brasileirão e grandes jogos da Série B, como o líder Coritiba contra o Vasco, além de mais playoffs da MLB e diversos eventos esportivos para todos os fãs.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO

​19h – Chapecoense x Fortaleza

Onde assistir: Premiere

21h – América-MG x Bahia

Onde assistir: Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h – Ponte Preta x Náutico

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

16h30 – Vasco x Coritiba

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h30 – Operário x Londrina

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

21h – Confiança x Avaí

​Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

17h – Ituano x Paysandu

Onde assistir: DAZN

19h – Criciúma x Botafogo-PB

Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

​8h20 – Watford x Liverpool

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

10h50 – Leicester City x Manchester United

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil







10h50 – Southampton x Leeds

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

10h50 – Aston Villa x Wolverhampton

Onde assistir: Star +

10h50 – Norwich x Brighton

Onde assistir: Star +

10h50 – Manchester City x Burnley

Onde assistir: Star +

13h20 – Brentford x Chelsea

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

​13h20 – Levante x Getafe

Onde assistir: Star +

15h30 – Real Sociedad x Mallorca

Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

9h55 – Spezia x Salernitana

Onde assistir: Star +

12h55 – Lazio x Inter de Milão

Onde assistir: Star +

15h40 – Milan x Hellas Verona

Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

​11h55 – Clermont x Lille

Onde assistir: ESPN

15h55 Lyon x Monaco

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

​10h30 – União Berlim x Wolfsburg

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Greuther Furth x Bochum

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Friburg x Leipzig

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Mainz

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Eintracht Frankfourt x Hertha Berlin

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Stuttgart

Onde assistir: OneFootball

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

​13h30 – Heerenveen x Ajax

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

8h25 – Fulham x QPR

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

15h30 – Gimnasia La Plata x Newell’s Old Boys

Onde assistir: Star +

20h – Huracán x Boca Juniors

Onde assistir: Star +

BASEBALL (MLB)

​17h – Boston Red Sox x Houston Astros

Onde assistir: ESPN 2

21h – Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves

Onde assistir: ESPN 2

LUTA

16h – Mairis Briedis x Artur Mann (Boxe)

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

17h30 – UFC (Ladd x Dumont – Primeiras lutas)

Onde assistir: SporTV 3

22h – Rodolfo Orozco x Kenin Betancourt (Boxe)

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA DE FUTEBOL FEMININO

​20h30 – Santos x São Paulo (semifinal)

Onde assistir: SporTV

CAMPEONATO NORTE-AMERICANO (MLS)

​20h40 – Cincinnati x Orlando City

Onde assistir: DAZN

20h40 – Toronto x Atlanta United

Onde assistir: DAZN

21h40 – Houston Dynamo x Seattle Sounders

Onde assistir: DAZN

22h40 – Real Salt Lake x Colorado Rapids

Onde assistir: DAZN

23h40 – LA Galaxy x Portland Timbers

Onde assistir: DAZN

COPA BRASIL LEGENDS DE FUTEBOL MASTER

10h45 – Palmeiras x Vitória

Onde assistir: SporTV

12h55 – Bahia x Corinthians

Onde assistir: SporTV

HÓQUEI

20h – Rodada da NHL

​Onde assistir: Star +

22h – Rodada da NHL

​Onde assistir: Star +

23h – Rodada da NHL

​Onde assistir: Star +

