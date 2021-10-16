Futebol europeu, Série B, Brasileirão MLB… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Veja os horários das transmissões de eventos como Leicester x Manchester United, América-MG x Bahia, Vasco x Coritiba, Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves e muito mais
Após a data Fifa, o futebol europeu retorna com tudo neste sábado (15), contendo diversos jogos dos melhores campeonatos do mundo, como o inglês, o alemão e o italiano. O dia também terá partidas do Brasileirão e grandes jogos da Série B, como o líder Coritiba contra o Vasco, além de mais playoffs da MLB e diversos eventos esportivos para todos os fãs.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
BRASILEIRÃO
19h – Chapecoense x Fortaleza
Onde assistir: Premiere
21h – América-MG x Bahia
Onde assistir: Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h – Ponte Preta x Náutico
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
16h30 – Vasco x Coritiba
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h30 – Operário x Londrina
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
21h – Confiança x Avaí
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h – Ituano x Paysandu
Onde assistir: DAZN
19h – Criciúma x Botafogo-PB
Onde assistir: DAZN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
8h20 – Watford x Liverpool
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Leicester City x Manchester United
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Southampton x Leeds
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
10h50 – Aston Villa x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Star +
10h50 – Norwich x Brighton
Onde assistir: Star +
10h50 – Manchester City x Burnley
Onde assistir: Star +
13h20 – Brentford x Chelsea
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
13h20 – Levante x Getafe
Onde assistir: Star +
15h30 – Real Sociedad x Mallorca
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h55 – Spezia x Salernitana
Onde assistir: Star +
12h55 – Lazio x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star +
15h40 – Milan x Hellas Verona
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
11h55 – Clermont x Lille
Onde assistir: ESPN
15h55 Lyon x Monaco
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 – União Berlim x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Greuther Furth x Bochum
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Friburg x Leipzig
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Mainz
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Eintracht Frankfourt x Hertha Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
13h30 – Heerenveen x Ajax
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
8h25 – Fulham x QPR
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
15h30 – Gimnasia La Plata x Newell’s Old Boys
Onde assistir: Star +
20h – Huracán x Boca Juniors
Onde assistir: Star +
BASEBALL (MLB)
17h – Boston Red Sox x Houston Astros
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
21h – Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
LUTA
16h – Mairis Briedis x Artur Mann (Boxe)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
17h30 – UFC (Ladd x Dumont – Primeiras lutas)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
22h – Rodolfo Orozco x Kenin Betancourt (Boxe)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA DE FUTEBOL FEMININO
20h30 – Santos x São Paulo (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV
CAMPEONATO NORTE-AMERICANO (MLS)
20h40 – Cincinnati x Orlando City
Onde assistir: DAZN
20h40 – Toronto x Atlanta United
Onde assistir: DAZN
21h40 – Houston Dynamo x Seattle Sounders
Onde assistir: DAZN
22h40 – Real Salt Lake x Colorado Rapids
Onde assistir: DAZN
23h40 – LA Galaxy x Portland Timbers
Onde assistir: DAZN
COPA BRASIL LEGENDS DE FUTEBOL MASTER
10h45 – Palmeiras x Vitória
Onde assistir: SporTV
12h55 – Bahia x Corinthians
Onde assistir: SporTV
HÓQUEI
20h – Rodada da NHL
Onde assistir: Star +
22h – Rodada da NHL
Onde assistir: Star +
23h – Rodada da NHL
Onde assistir: Star +
Saiba mais+ Mãe de Medina compara Yasmin Brunet a ‘atriz pornô’ e colunista divulga conversa
+ Chamada de atriz pornô, Yasmin Brunet irá processar mãe de Gabriel Medina
+ Mulher divide marido com mãe e irmã mais nova: ‘Quando não estou no clima’
+ Em pose sexy, Cleo Pires afirma: "Amando essa minha bunda grande"
+ Médicos encontram pedaço de cimento em coração de paciente durante cirurgia
+ Tubarão é capturado no MA com restos de jovens desaparecidos no estômago
+ Tudo o que você precisa saber antes de comprar uma panela elétrica
+ Agência dos EUA alerta: nunca lave carne de frango crua
+ Passageira agride e arranca dois dentes de aeromoça
+ Gel de babosa na bebida: veja os benefícios
+ Truque para espremer limões vira mania nas redes sociais
+ Yasmin Brunet quebra o silêncio