Esportes

Futebol europeu, Série B, Brasileirão MLB… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Veja os horários das transmissões de eventos como Leicester x Manchester United, América-MG x Bahia, Vasco x Coritiba, Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves e muito mais

Após a data Fifa, o futebol europeu retorna com tudo neste sábado (15), contendo diversos jogos dos melhores campeonatos do mundo, como o inglês, o alemão e o italiano. O dia também terá partidas do Brasileirão e grandes jogos da Série B, como o líder Coritiba contra o Vasco, além de mais playoffs da MLB e diversos eventos esportivos para todos os fãs.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO
​19h – Chapecoense x Fortaleza
Onde assistir: Premiere

21h – América-MG x Bahia
Onde assistir: Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h – Ponte Preta x Náutico
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

16h30 – Vasco x Coritiba
Onde assistir: Premiere

18h30 – Operário x Londrina
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

21h – Confiança x Avaí
​Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h – Ituano x Paysandu
Onde assistir: DAZN

19h – Criciúma x Botafogo-PB
Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
​8h20 – Watford x Liverpool
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

10h50 – Leicester City x Manchester United
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil



10h50 – Southampton x Leeds
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

10h50 – Aston Villa x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Star +

10h50 – Norwich x Brighton
Onde assistir: Star +

10h50 – Manchester City x Burnley
Onde assistir: Star +

13h20 – Brentford x Chelsea
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
​13h20 – Levante x Getafe
Onde assistir: Star +

15h30 – Real Sociedad x Mallorca
Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h55 – Spezia x Salernitana
Onde assistir: Star +

12h55 – Lazio x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star +

15h40 – Milan x Hellas Verona
Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
​11h55 – Clermont x Lille
Onde assistir: ESPN

15h55 Lyon x Monaco
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
​10h30 – União Berlim x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Greuther Furth x Bochum
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Friburg x Leipzig
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Mainz
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Eintracht Frankfourt x Hertha Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
​13h30 – Heerenveen x Ajax
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
8h25 – Fulham x QPR
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
15h30 – Gimnasia La Plata x Newell’s Old Boys
Onde assistir: Star +

20h – Huracán x Boca Juniors
Onde assistir: Star +

BASEBALL (MLB)
​17h – Boston Red Sox x Houston Astros
Onde assistir: ESPN 2

21h – Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves
Onde assistir: ESPN 2

LUTA
16h – Mairis Briedis x Artur Mann (Boxe)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

17h30 – UFC (Ladd x Dumont – Primeiras lutas)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

22h – Rodolfo Orozco x Kenin Betancourt (Boxe)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA DE FUTEBOL FEMININO
​20h30 – Santos x São Paulo (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV

CAMPEONATO NORTE-AMERICANO (MLS)
​20h40 – Cincinnati x Orlando City
Onde assistir: DAZN

20h40 – Toronto x Atlanta United
Onde assistir: DAZN

21h40 – Houston Dynamo x Seattle Sounders
Onde assistir: DAZN

22h40 – Real Salt Lake x Colorado Rapids
Onde assistir: DAZN

23h40 – LA Galaxy x Portland Timbers
Onde assistir: DAZN

COPA BRASIL LEGENDS DE FUTEBOL MASTER
10h45 – Palmeiras x Vitória
Onde assistir: SporTV

12h55 – Bahia x Corinthians
Onde assistir: SporTV

HÓQUEI
20h – Rodada da NHL
​Onde assistir: Star +

22h – Rodada da NHL
​Onde assistir: Star +

23h – Rodada da NHL
​Onde assistir: Star +

