Fla-Flu no Brasileirão, NBA, futebol europeu… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Esportes

Veja horários das transmissões de diversos eventos como Fluminense x Flamengo, Santos x América-MG, Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors, Brighton x Manchester City e muito mais

O sábado (23) está recheado de grandes eventos esportivos que agradarão aos mais diversos torcedores. Tem clássico carioca pelo Brasileirão, Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors na NBA e partidas de campeonatos europeus, como Premier League, La Liga e Serie A.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO
17h – Santos x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere

​17h – Juventude x Ceará
Onde assistir: Premiere

​19h – Fluminense x Flamengo
Onde assistir: Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
​16h30 – Vitória x Brasil de Pelotas
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

19h – CSA x Operário
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h – Paysandu x Ituano
Onde assistir: DAZN

19h – Botafogo-PB x Criciúma
Onde assistir: DAZN

NBA
​​20h45 – Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors
Onde assistir: ESPN

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
8h20 – Chelsea x Norwich City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

10h50 – Everton x Watford
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil



10h50 – Crystal Palace x Newcastle
Onde assistir: ESPN

10h50 – Leeds x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

10h50 – Southampton x Burnley
Onde assistir: Star +

13h20 – Brighton x Manchester City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
8h55 – Valencia x Mallorca
Onde assistir: ESPN

11h – Cadiz x Alavés
Onde assistir: Star

13h20 – Elche x Espanyol
Onde assistir: Star +

15h55 – Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal
Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
​11h55 – Nantes x Clermont
Onde assistir: Star +

15h55 – Lille x Brest
Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h55 – Salernitana x Empoli
Onde assistir: Star +

12h50 – Sassuolo x Venezia
Onde assistir: Star +

15h40 – Bologna x Milan
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
13h55 – Tondela x Porto
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

16h25 – Sporting x Moreirense
Onde assistir: ESPN

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
​10h30 – Arminia Bielefeld x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Bayern de Munique x Hoffenheim
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​10h30 – Leipzig x Greuther Furth
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​10h30 – Wolfsburg x Freiburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball

​13h30 – Hertha Berlim x Borussia Mönchengladbach
Onde assistir: OneFootball

CAMPEONATO RUSSO
13h – CSKA Moscou x Krylia Sovetov Samara
Onde assistir: Bandsports

MLS
16h50 – Seattle Sounders x Sporting KC
Onde assistir: DAZN​

20h40 – Toronto x Montréal
Onde assistir: DAZN

​21h10 – Inter Miami x Cincinnati
Onde assistir: DAZN

​22h10 – Colorado Rapids x Portland Timbers
Onde assistir: DAZN

COPA BRASIL DE FUTEBOL MASTERS
10h45 – Grêmio x Internacional
Onde assistir: SporTV

12h55 – Goiás x Coritiba
Onde assistir: SporTV

TÊNIS
9h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Feminina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

11h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Feminina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

13h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Masculina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

15h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Masculina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

VÔLEI
​16h15 – Circuito Brasileiro de Vôlei de Praia (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

​17h15 – Circuito Brasileiro de Vôlei de Praia (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

18h15 – Cruzeiro x São José (Superliga – Masculino)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

21h15 – Campinas x Sesi (Superliga – Masculino)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

AUTOMOBILISMO
7h30 – Moto GP (Treinos)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports​

15h – Stock Car (Treino Oficial)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

15h – Fórmula 1 / Gp dos EUA (Treino Livre)
Onde assistir: Bandsports

15h45 – Nascar Xfinity (Kansas)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports

16h – Stock Light (Etapa: Velocitta)
Onde assistir: Bandsports

​17h – Fórmula 1 / GP dos EUA (Treino Oficial)
Onde assistir: Bandsports

19h10 – W Series (Gp dos EUA)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3

MLB
18h – Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves
Onde assistir: ESPN 2

UFC
14h – Borrachinha x Vettori (Primeiras lutas)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

GINÁSTICA ARTÍSTICA
​3h50 – Mundial no Japão
Onde assistir: SporTV 2

