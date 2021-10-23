Fla-Flu no Brasileirão, NBA, futebol europeu… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Veja horários das transmissões de diversos eventos como Fluminense x Flamengo, Santos x América-MG, Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors, Brighton x Manchester City e muito mais
O sábado (23) está recheado de grandes eventos esportivos que agradarão aos mais diversos torcedores. Tem clássico carioca pelo Brasileirão, Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors na NBA e partidas de campeonatos europeus, como Premier League, La Liga e Serie A.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
BRASILEIRÃO
17h – Santos x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere
17h – Juventude x Ceará
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Fluminense x Flamengo
Onde assistir: Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h30 – Vitória x Brasil de Pelotas
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
19h – CSA x Operário
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h – Paysandu x Ituano
Onde assistir: DAZN
19h – Botafogo-PB x Criciúma
Onde assistir: DAZN
NBA
20h45 – Dallas Mavericks x Toronto Raptors
Onde assistir: ESPN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
8h20 – Chelsea x Norwich City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Everton x Watford
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Crystal Palace x Newcastle
Onde assistir: ESPN
10h50 – Leeds x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
10h50 – Southampton x Burnley
Onde assistir: Star +
13h20 – Brighton x Manchester City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
8h55 – Valencia x Mallorca
Onde assistir: ESPN
11h – Cadiz x Alavés
Onde assistir: Star
13h20 – Elche x Espanyol
Onde assistir: Star +
15h55 – Athletic Bilbao x Villarreal
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
11h55 – Nantes x Clermont
Onde assistir: Star +
15h55 – Lille x Brest
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h55 – Salernitana x Empoli
Onde assistir: Star +
12h50 – Sassuolo x Venezia
Onde assistir: Star +
15h40 – Bologna x Milan
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
13h55 – Tondela x Porto
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
16h25 – Sporting x Moreirense
Onde assistir: ESPN
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 – Arminia Bielefeld x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Bayern de Munique x Hoffenheim
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Leipzig x Greuther Furth
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Wolfsburg x Freiburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
13h30 – Hertha Berlim x Borussia Mönchengladbach
Onde assistir: OneFootball
CAMPEONATO RUSSO
13h – CSKA Moscou x Krylia Sovetov Samara
Onde assistir: Bandsports
MLS
16h50 – Seattle Sounders x Sporting KC
Onde assistir: DAZN
20h40 – Toronto x Montréal
Onde assistir: DAZN
21h10 – Inter Miami x Cincinnati
Onde assistir: DAZN
22h10 – Colorado Rapids x Portland Timbers
Onde assistir: DAZN
COPA BRASIL DE FUTEBOL MASTERS
10h45 – Grêmio x Internacional
Onde assistir: SporTV
12h55 – Goiás x Coritiba
Onde assistir: SporTV
TÊNIS
9h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Feminina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
11h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Feminina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
13h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Masculina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
15h – Torneio Internacional – Semifinal Masculina (SC)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
VÔLEI
16h15 – Circuito Brasileiro de Vôlei de Praia (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
17h15 – Circuito Brasileiro de Vôlei de Praia (semifinal)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
18h15 – Cruzeiro x São José (Superliga – Masculino)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
21h15 – Campinas x Sesi (Superliga – Masculino)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
AUTOMOBILISMO
7h30 – Moto GP (Treinos)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
15h – Stock Car (Treino Oficial)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
15h – Fórmula 1 / Gp dos EUA (Treino Livre)
Onde assistir: Bandsports
15h45 – Nascar Xfinity (Kansas)
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
16h – Stock Light (Etapa: Velocitta)
Onde assistir: Bandsports
17h – Fórmula 1 / GP dos EUA (Treino Oficial)
Onde assistir: Bandsports
19h10 – W Series (Gp dos EUA)
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
MLB
18h – Los Angeles Dodgers x Atlanta Braves
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
UFC
14h – Borrachinha x Vettori (Primeiras lutas)
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
GINÁSTICA ARTÍSTICA
3h50 – Mundial no Japão
Onde assistir: SporTV 2
