Fikayo Tomori estará em Milão na sexta-feira para fazer exames médicos como novo jogador do Milan

Confirmed. Fikayo Tomori will be in Milano on Friday to have medicals as new AC Milan player, paperworks signed today with Chelsea.

Final details: loan until June 2021 [6 months] with buy option around €28.2m [£25m]. He’ll fly to Italy in the next few hours. #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/tQ7yQRZMov

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2021