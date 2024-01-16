Emmy Awards: confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores

Da Redaçãoi Da Redação - https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 16/01/2024 - 2:57 Para compartilhar:

Aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15, em Los Angeles (EUA), a 75ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards. O evento, que premia os principais títulos da televisão e do streaming norte-americanos, celebrou a temporada de 2022/2023 com atraso: ele deveria ter acontecido em setembro passado, mas foi adiado para janeiro graças à greve de atores e roteiristas que teve fim em novembro.

Assim como no Globo de Ouro, que aconteceu em 7 de janeiro, a série “Succession“, da HBO, foi o destaque da noite, com 27 nomeações. “The Last of Us” e “The White Lotus“, ambas também da HBO, ocuparam posições de destaque nas nomeações, com, respectivamente, 24 e 23 indicações. Vale lembrar que vencedores de categorias técnicas já haviam sido anunciados em cerimônia na semana passada.

Além dessas, “Beef” (“Treta“), na Netflix, e “The Bear“, da FX, também ganharam prêmios de destaque.

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores da noite:

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (A Diplomata)

Sarah Snook (Succession) — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) — VENCEDOR

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga Para Matar)

Rachel Brosnahan (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — VENCEDORA

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Muders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Lizzy Caplan (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Treta) — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Treta) — VENCEDOR

Melhor série dramática

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession — VENCEDORA

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear — VENCEDORA

Jury Duty

A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wandinha

Melhor série limitada ou antológica

Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

Treta — VENCEDORA

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) — VENCEDORA

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) — VENCEDOR

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) — VENCEDORA

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anazib Freevee (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) — VENCEDOR

Tyler James-Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Annaleigh Ashford (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Maria Bello (Treta)

Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano) — VENCEDORA

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — VENCEDOR

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Joseph Lee (Treta)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Treta)

Jesse Plemons (Amor & Morte)

Melhor direção em série dramática

Benjamin Caron (Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)

Peter Hoar (The Last of Us)

Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Mark Mylod (Succession) — VENCEDOR

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

Beau Willimon (Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)

Craig Mazin (The Last of Us)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) — VENCEDOR

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR

Amy Sherman-Palladino (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)

Tim Burton (Wandinha)

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Tubovsky (Only Murders in the Building)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melhor direção em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR

Jake Schreier (Treta)

Carl Franklin (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Paris Barclay (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)

Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Dan Tratchenberg (O Predador: A Caçada)

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR

Joel Kim Booster (Orgulho & Sedução)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (A Nova Vida de Toby)

Patrick Aison (O Predador: A Caçada)

Janine Nabers (Swarm)

Al Yankovic e Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yanovic Story)

Melhor reality show de competição

Ru Paul’s Drag Race — VENCEDOR

Survivor

Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

