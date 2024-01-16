Emmy Awards: confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores

16/01/2024 - 2:57
Aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15, em Los Angeles (EUA), a 75ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards. O evento, que premia os principais títulos da televisão e do streaming norte-americanos, celebrou a temporada de 2022/2023 com atraso: ele deveria ter acontecido em setembro passado, mas foi adiado para janeiro graças à greve de atores e roteiristas que teve fim em novembro.
Assim como no Globo de Ouro, que aconteceu em 7 de janeiro, a série “Succession“, da HBO, foi o destaque da noite, com 27 nomeações. “The Last of Us” e “The White Lotus“, ambas também da HBO, ocuparam posições de destaque nas nomeações, com, respectivamente, 24 e 23 indicações. Vale lembrar que vencedores de categorias técnicas já haviam sido anunciados em cerimônia na semana passada.
Além dessas, “Beef” (“Treta“), na Netflix, e “The Bear“, da FX, também ganharam prêmios de destaque.
Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores da noite:
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (A Diplomata)
- Sarah Snook (Succession) — VENCEDORA
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession) — VENCEDOR
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga Para Matar)
- Rachel Brosnahan (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — VENCEDORA
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Muders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Lizzy Caplan (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Treta) — VENCEDORA
Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Treta) — VENCEDOR
Melhor série dramática
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession — VENCEDORA
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear — VENCEDORA
- Jury Duty
- A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wandinha
Melhor série limitada ou antológica
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Treta — VENCEDORA
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) — VENCEDORA
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) — VENCEDOR
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Alex Borstein (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) — VENCEDORA
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Anazib Freevee (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
- Tyler James-Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Annaleigh Ashford (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
- Maria Bello (Treta)
- Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano) — VENCEDORA
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — VENCEDOR
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Joseph Lee (Treta)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Treta)
- Jesse Plemons (Amor & Morte)
Melhor direção em série dramática
- Benjamin Caron (Andor)
- Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)
- Peter Hoar (The Last of Us)
- Andrij Parekh (Succession)
- Mark Mylod (Succession) — VENCEDOR
- Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
- Mike White (The White Lotus)
Melhor roteiro em série dramática
- Beau Willimon (Andor)
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)
- Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)
- Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)
- Craig Mazin (The Last of Us)
- Jesse Armstrong (Succession) — VENCEDOR
- Mike White (The White Lotus)
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
- Amy Sherman-Palladino (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
- Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
- Tim Burton (Wandinha)
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
- Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Tubovsky (Only Murders in the Building)
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Melhor direção em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR
- Jake Schreier (Treta)
- Carl Franklin (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Paris Barclay (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
- Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Dan Tratchenberg (O Predador: A Caçada)
Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR
- Joel Kim Booster (Orgulho & Sedução)
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner (A Nova Vida de Toby)
- Patrick Aison (O Predador: A Caçada)
- Janine Nabers (Swarm)
- Al Yankovic e Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yanovic Story)
Melhor reality show de competição
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race — VENCEDOR
- Survivor
- Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice