Emmy Awards: confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards (Crédito: Reprodução/Instagram)

16/01/2024 - 2:57

16/01/2024 - 2:57

Aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15, em Los Angeles (EUA), a 75ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards. O evento, que premia os principais títulos da televisão e do streaming norte-americanos, celebrou a temporada de 2022/2023 com atraso: ele deveria ter acontecido em setembro passado, mas foi adiado para janeiro graças à greve de atores e roteiristas que teve fim em novembro.

Assim como no Globo de Ouro, que aconteceu em 7 de janeiro, a série “Succession“, da HBO, foi o destaque da noite, com 27 nomeações. “The Last of Us” e “The White Lotus“, ambas também da HBO, ocuparam posições de destaque nas nomeações, com, respectivamente, 24 e 23 indicações. Vale lembrar que vencedores de categorias técnicas já haviam sido anunciados em cerimônia na semana passada.

Além dessas, “Beef” (“Treta“), na Netflix, e “The Bear“, da FX, também ganharam prêmios de destaque.

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores da noite:

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (A Diplomata)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession) — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession) — VENCEDOR
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga Para Matar)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — VENCEDORA
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wandinha)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Muders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan (A Nova Vida de Toby)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Treta) — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Treta) — VENCEDOR

Melhor série dramática

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession — VENCEDORA
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear — VENCEDORA
  • Jury Duty
  • A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wandinha

Melhor série limitada ou antológica

  • Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
  • Treta — VENCEDORA
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) — VENCEDORA
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) — VENCEDOR
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Alex Borstein (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) — VENCEDORA
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Anazib Freevee (Jury Duty)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
  • Tyler James-Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
  • Maria Bello (Treta)
  • Claire Danes (A Nova Vida de Toby)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano) — VENCEDORA
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Murray Bartlett (Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — VENCEDOR
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
  • Joseph Lee (Treta)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Young Mazino (Treta)
  • Jesse Plemons (Amor & Morte)

Melhor direção em série dramática

  • Benjamin Caron (Andor)
  • Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)
  • Peter Hoar (The Last of Us)
  • Andrij Parekh (Succession)
  • Mark Mylod (Succession) — VENCEDOR
  • Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor roteiro em série dramática

  • Beau Willimon (Andor)
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel e Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)
  • Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)
  • Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)
  • Craig Mazin (The Last of Us)
  • Jesse Armstrong (Succession) — VENCEDOR
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino (A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel)
  • Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
  • Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
  • Tim Burton (Wandinha)

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Christopher Storer (The Bear) — VENCEDOR
  • Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese e Rob Tubovsky (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Melhor direção em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR
  • Jake Schreier (Treta)
  • Carl Franklin (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
  • Paris Barclay (Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano)
  • Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton (A Nova Vida de Toby)
  • Dan Tratchenberg (O Predador: A Caçada)

Melhor roteiro em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lee Sung Jin (Treta) — VENCEDOR
  • Joel Kim Booster (Orgulho & Sedução)
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner (A Nova Vida de Toby)
  • Patrick Aison (O Predador: A Caçada)
  • Janine Nabers (Swarm)
  • Al Yankovic e Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yanovic Story)

Melhor reality show de competição

  • Ru Paul’s Drag Race — VENCEDOR
  • Survivor
  • Amazing Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

 

