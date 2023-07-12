Emmy 2023: ‘Succession’, ‘Last of Us’, ‘White Lotus’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ lideram lista de indicados

Estadão Conteúdoi Estadão Conteúdo https://istoe.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2023 - 17:41 Compartilhe

Os indicados ao Emmy 2023 foram divulgados nesta quarta-feira, 12, em transmissão ao vivo no YouTube da Academia.

“Succession”, “The Last of Us”, “White Lotus” e “Ted Lasso” estão entre os principais indicados.

Os vencedores serão divulgados em cerimônia no dia 18 de setembro, em Los Angeles.

Os apresentadores foram a atriz Yvette Nicole Brown e o presidente da entidade, Frank Scherma.

“Succession” teve o maior número de indicações, com 27 categorias (incluindo as premiações técnicas, além das principais). Em seguida vieram “The Last of Us”, com 24, “The White Lotus” com 23, and “Ted Lasso” com 21.

Melhor série de drama

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“A Casa do Dragão”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Melhor série de comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”





“O Urso”

“Jury Duty”

“Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wandinha”

Melhor ator, série de drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”





Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Sharon Horgan, “Mal de Família”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “A Diplomata”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Falando a Real”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “O Urso”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, “Disque Amiga para Matar”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wandinha”

Melhor série limitada ou filme de TV

“Treta”

“Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“A Nova Vida de Toby”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Melhor ator, série limitada ou filme de TV

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Treta”

Melhor atriz, série limitada ou filme de TV

Dominique Fishback, “Enxame”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Lizzy Caplan, “A Nova Vida de Toby”

Kathryn Hahn, “As Pequenas Coisas da Vida”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Treta”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Melhor ator, série limitada ou filme de TV

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Treta”

Melhor atriz, série limitada ou filme de TV

Dominique Fishback, “Enxame”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Lizzy Caplan, “A Nova Vida de Toby”

Kathryn Hahn, “As Pequenas Coisas da Vida”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Treta”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme de TV

Annaleigh Ashford, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Maria Bello, “Treta”

Claire Danes, “A Nova Vida de Toby”

Juliette Lewis, “Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”

Merritt Wever, “As Pequenas Coisas da Vida”

A lista das categorias técnicas, que são anunciadas separadamente, está no site do Emmy.

Siga a Istoé no Google News e receba alertas sobre as principais notícias