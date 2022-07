Djokovic e Kyrgios se encontram antes da final de Wimbledon e tiram sarro

#Djokovic and #Kyrgios at Aorangi.

Novak: It took you five years to say something nice about me, haha.

Nick: But I defended you when it mattered!

Novak: You did, I appreciate that. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/om8XQn1A4B

— Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 9, 2022