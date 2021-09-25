Derby Paulista, futebol europeu, UFC… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado Confira os horários das transmissões de eventos como Corinthians x Palmeiras, Chelsea x Manchester City, PSG x Montpellier, Alexander Volkanovski x Brian Ortega e muito mais

O sábado (25) está recheado de grandes eventos esportivos, como a rodada do Brasileirão, que já conta com o clássico Corinthians x Palmeiras e São Paulo x Atlético-MG. No futebol europeu, Chelsea e Manchester City reeditam a última final da Champions League. Além disso tudo, tem muito mais futebol europeu e outros eventos esportivos.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

BRASILEIRÃO

​17h – Ceará x Chapecoense

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Corinthians x Palmeiras

Onde assistir: Premiere

21h – São Paulo x Atlético-MG

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

​16h – Londrina x Vitória

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

17h30 – Operário x Confiança

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h30 – CRB x Avaí

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

21h – Coritiba x Guarani

Onde assistir: Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

​8h20 – Chelsea x Manchester City

Onde assistir: Star +

8h20 – Manchester United x Aston Villa

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

10h50 – Everton x Norwich City

​Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil







10h50 – Watford x Newcastle

​Onde assistir: Star +

10h50 – Leicester x Burnley

​Onde assistir: Star +

13h20 – Brentford x Liverpool

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

​15h55 – PSG x Montpellier

Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

​8h55 – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

11h10 – Valencia x Athletic Bilbao

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

13h20 – Sevilla x Espanyol

Onde assistir: Star +

15h55 – Real Madrid x Villarreal

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

9h55 – Spezia x Milan

Onde assistir: ESPN

12h55 – Inter de Milão x Atalanta

Onde assistir: Star +

15h30 – Genoa x Hellas Verona

Onde assistir: Star +

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

​10h30 – Bayer Leverkusen x Mainz

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Eintracht Frankfurt x Colônia

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Leipzig x Hertha Berlim

Onde assistir: OneFootball

​10h30 – Hoffenheim x Wolfsburg

Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Union Berlim x Arminia Bielefeld

Onde assistir: OneFootball

13h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Borussia Dortmund

Onde assistir: OneFootball

UFC 266

​19h – Card Preliminar

Onde assistir: SporTV 3

23h – Card Principal

Alexander Volkanovski x Brian Ortega (Peso pena / Cinturão)

Onde assistir: Combate

23h – Card Principal

Valentina Shevchenko x Lauren Murphy (Peso mosca / Cinturão)

Onde assistir: Combate

23h – Card Principal

Nick Diaz x Robbie Lawler (Peso médio)

Onde assistir: Combate

23h – Card Principal

Curtis Blaydes x Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Peso pesado)

Onde assistir: Combate

23h – Card Principal

Jéssica Bate-Estaca x Cynthia Calvillo (Peso mosca)

Onde assistir: Combate

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

15h – Paraná x Oeste

Onde assistir: DAZN

17h – Paysandu x Manaus

Onde assistir: DAZN

17h – Santa Cruz x Botafogo-PB

Onde assistir: DAZN

17h – Mirassol x Novorizontino

Onde assistir: DAZN

17h – Figuerense x Criciúma

Onde assistir: DAZN

MLS

​20h10 – New England x Orlando City

Onde assistir: DAZN

20h40 – DC United x Cincinnati

Onde assistir: DAZN

20h40 – New York City x New York RB

Onde assistir: DAZN

21h10 – Colorado Rapids x Toronto

Onde assistir: DAZN

TORNEIO NACIONAL DE FUTEBOL MASTER

​10h45 – Internacional x Goiás

Onde assistir: SporTV

12h55 – Coritiba x Grêmio

Onde assistir: SporTV

