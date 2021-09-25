Derby Paulista, futebol europeu, UFC… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Confira os horários das transmissões de eventos como Corinthians x Palmeiras, Chelsea x Manchester City, PSG x Montpellier, Alexander Volkanovski x Brian Ortega e muito mais
O sábado (25) está recheado de grandes eventos esportivos, como a rodada do Brasileirão, que já conta com o clássico Corinthians x Palmeiras e São Paulo x Atlético-MG. No futebol europeu, Chelsea e Manchester City reeditam a última final da Champions League. Além disso tudo, tem muito mais futebol europeu e outros eventos esportivos.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
BRASILEIRÃO
17h – Ceará x Chapecoense
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Corinthians x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: Premiere
21h – São Paulo x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h – Londrina x Vitória
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
17h30 – Operário x Confiança
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h30 – CRB x Avaí
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
21h – Coritiba x Guarani
Onde assistir: Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
8h20 – Chelsea x Manchester City
Onde assistir: Star +
8h20 – Manchester United x Aston Villa
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Everton x Norwich City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
10h50 – Watford x Newcastle
Onde assistir: Star +
10h50 – Leicester x Burnley
Onde assistir: Star +
13h20 – Brentford x Liverpool
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
15h55 – PSG x Montpellier
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
8h55 – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
11h10 – Valencia x Athletic Bilbao
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
13h20 – Sevilla x Espanyol
Onde assistir: Star +
15h55 – Real Madrid x Villarreal
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h55 – Spezia x Milan
Onde assistir: ESPN
12h55 – Inter de Milão x Atalanta
Onde assistir: Star +
15h30 – Genoa x Hellas Verona
Onde assistir: Star +
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 – Bayer Leverkusen x Mainz
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Eintracht Frankfurt x Colônia
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Leipzig x Hertha Berlim
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Hoffenheim x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Union Berlim x Arminia Bielefeld
Onde assistir: OneFootball
13h30 – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: OneFootball
UFC 266
19h – Card Preliminar
Onde assistir: SporTV 3
23h – Card Principal
Alexander Volkanovski x Brian Ortega (Peso pena / Cinturão)
Onde assistir: Combate
23h – Card Principal
Valentina Shevchenko x Lauren Murphy (Peso mosca / Cinturão)
Onde assistir: Combate
23h – Card Principal
Nick Diaz x Robbie Lawler (Peso médio)
Onde assistir: Combate
23h – Card Principal
Curtis Blaydes x Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Peso pesado)
Onde assistir: Combate
23h – Card Principal
Jéssica Bate-Estaca x Cynthia Calvillo (Peso mosca)
Onde assistir: Combate
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
15h – Paraná x Oeste
Onde assistir: DAZN
17h – Paysandu x Manaus
Onde assistir: DAZN
17h – Santa Cruz x Botafogo-PB
Onde assistir: DAZN
17h – Mirassol x Novorizontino
Onde assistir: DAZN
17h – Figuerense x Criciúma
Onde assistir: DAZN
MLS
20h10 – New England x Orlando City
Onde assistir: DAZN
20h40 – DC United x Cincinnati
Onde assistir: DAZN
20h40 – New York City x New York RB
Onde assistir: DAZN
21h10 – Colorado Rapids x Toronto
Onde assistir: DAZN
TORNEIO NACIONAL DE FUTEBOL MASTER
10h45 – Internacional x Goiás
Onde assistir: SporTV
12h55 – Coritiba x Grêmio
Onde assistir: SporTV
