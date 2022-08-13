EDIÇÃO Nº 2742 12/08 Ver edições anteriores
Esportes

Corinthians x Palmeiras, Premier League… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Veja horários das transmissões de eventos como Corinthians x Palmeiras, Brentford x Manchester United, Barcelona x Rayo Vallecano e muito mais!

13/08/2022 - 2:00

A agenda esportiva deste sábado promete muito entretenimento e emoção para os amantes de esporte. O dia conta com Premier League, Campeonato Brasileiro, Italiano, Ligue 1, La Liga, Série B e Bundelisga.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

21h – Botafogo x Atlético-GO
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

20h30 – Cuiabá x Juventude
Onde assistir: Premiere

16h30 – Goiás x Avaí
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Corinthians x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: Premiere

PREMIER LEAGUE

11h – Arsenal x Leicester City
​Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

11h – Manchester City x Bournemouth
Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Brentford x Manchester United
Onde assistir: Star+

08h30 – Aston Villa x Everton
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

SÉRIE B

16h30 – Cruzeiro x Chapecoense
Onde assistir: Premiere

20h30 – CRB x Grêmio
Onde assistir: Premiere

11h – Vasco x Tombense
Onde assistir: Premiere

BUNDESLIGA

10h30 – Bayern Leverkusen x Augsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – RB Leipzig x Colônia
Onde assistir: OneFootball

10h30 – Werder ​Bremen x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball

LA LIGA

12h – Celta x Espanyol
Onde assistir: Star+

16h – Barcelona x Rayo Vallecano
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

14h – Valladolid x Villarreal
Onde assistir: Star+

LIGUE 1

16h – PSG x Montpellier
Onde assistir: Star+

12h – Monaco x Rennes
Onde assistir: Star+

ITALIANO

​15h45 – Lecce x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Milan x Udinese
Onde assistir: ESPN

