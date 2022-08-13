Corinthians x Palmeiras, Premier League… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

13/08/2022 - 2:00
A agenda esportiva deste sábado promete muito entretenimento e emoção para os amantes de esporte. O dia conta com Premier League, Campeonato Brasileiro, Italiano, Ligue 1, La Liga, Série B e Bundelisga.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
21h – Botafogo x Atlético-GO
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
20h30 – Cuiabá x Juventude
Onde assistir: Premiere
16h30 – Goiás x Avaí
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Corinthians x Palmeiras
Onde assistir: Premiere
PREMIER LEAGUE
11h – Arsenal x Leicester City
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
11h – Manchester City x Bournemouth
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Brentford x Manchester United
Onde assistir: Star+
08h30 – Aston Villa x Everton
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
SÉRIE B
16h30 – Cruzeiro x Chapecoense
Onde assistir: Premiere
20h30 – CRB x Grêmio
Onde assistir: Premiere
11h – Vasco x Tombense
Onde assistir: Premiere
BUNDESLIGA
10h30 – Bayern Leverkusen x Augsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – RB Leipzig x Colônia
Onde assistir: OneFootball
10h30 – Werder Bremen x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball
LA LIGA
12h – Celta x Espanyol
Onde assistir: Star+
16h – Barcelona x Rayo Vallecano
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
14h – Valladolid x Villarreal
Onde assistir: Star+
LIGUE 1
16h – PSG x Montpellier
Onde assistir: Star+
12h – Monaco x Rennes
Onde assistir: Star+
ITALIANO
15h45 – Lecce x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Milan x Udinese
Onde assistir: ESPN