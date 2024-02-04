Confira as principais indicações para o Grammy 2024

AFPi AFP https://istoe.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/02/2024 - 12:12 Para compartilhar:

Lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 66ª edição do prêmio Grammy, que acontece neste domingo, 4 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.

A cantora SZA lidera a disputa com nove indicações, seguida de perto por Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers e o grupo feminino boygenius, em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres.

– Álbum do Ano –

“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste

“the record” – boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

“SOS” – SZA

– Gravação do Ano –

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet





“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

– Canção do Ano –

“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” (De “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)

“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)





– Artista Revelação –

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

– Melhor Performance de Pop Solo –

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

– Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal –

“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“- (Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

– Melhor Álbum de Música Pop Latina –

“La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1” – AleMor

“A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas

“La Neta” – Pedro Capó

“Don Juan” – Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1)” – Gaby Moreno

– Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana –

“SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro

“MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” – Karol G

“DATA” – Tainy

– Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo –

“MARTÍNEZ” – Cabra

“Leche De Tigre” – Diamante Eléctrico

“Vida Cotidiana” – Juanes

“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade

“EADDA9223” – Fito Páez

– Melhor Videoclipe –

“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

– Melhor Álbum de Rap –

“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Michael” – Killer Mike

“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin

“King’s Disease III” – Nas

“Utopia” – Travis Scott

– Melhor Álbum de Rock –

“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons” – Metallica

“This Is Why” – Paramore

“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age

– Melhor Álbum de Música Global –

“Epifanias” – Susana Baca

“History” – Bokante

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy

“Timeless” – Davido

“This Moment” – Shakti

– Artistas com mais indicações –

SZA – 9

Phoebe Bridgers – 7

Serban Ghenea – 7

Victoria Monet – 7

Taylor Swift – 6

Miley Cyrus – 6

Billie Eilish – 6

Jack Antonoff – 6

Jon Batiste – 6

boygenius – 6

Brandy Clark – 6

Olivia Rodrigo – 6

