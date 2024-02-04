Confira as principais indicações para o Grammy 2024

04/02/2024 - 12:12
Lista dos indicados nas principais categorias da 66ª edição do prêmio Grammy, que acontece neste domingo, 4 de fevereiro, em Los Angeles.
A cantora SZA lidera a disputa com nove indicações, seguida de perto por Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers e o grupo feminino boygenius, em uma premiação dominada pelas mulheres.
– Álbum do Ano –
“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
“the record” – boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
“SOS” – SZA
– Gravação do Ano –
“Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
– Canção do Ano –
“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” (De “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)
“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
– Artista Revelação –
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
– Melhor Performance de Pop Solo –
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
– Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal –
“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
– Melhor Álbum de Música Pop Latina –
“La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1” – AleMor
“A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas
“La Neta” – Pedro Capó
“Don Juan” – Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1)” – Gaby Moreno
– Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana –
“SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro
“MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” – Karol G
“DATA” – Tainy
– Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo –
“MARTÍNEZ” – Cabra
“Leche De Tigre” – Diamante Eléctrico
“Vida Cotidiana” – Juanes
“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade
“EADDA9223” – Fito Páez
– Melhor Videoclipe –
“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For?” (De la película “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
– Melhor Álbum de Rap –
“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Michael” – Killer Mike
“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III” – Nas
“Utopia” – Travis Scott
– Melhor Álbum de Rock –
“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” – Metallica
“This Is Why” – Paramore
“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age
– Melhor Álbum de Música Global –
“Epifanias” – Susana Baca
“History” – Bokante
“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy
“Timeless” – Davido
“This Moment” – Shakti
– Artistas com mais indicações –
SZA – 9
Phoebe Bridgers – 7
Serban Ghenea – 7
Victoria Monet – 7
Taylor Swift – 6
Miley Cyrus – 6
Billie Eilish – 6
Jack Antonoff – 6
Jon Batiste – 6
boygenius – 6
Brandy Clark – 6
Olivia Rodrigo – 6