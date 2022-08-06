Brasileirão, Série B e UFC…Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Parceria Lance & IstoÉ 06/08/2022 - 2:00 Compartilhe

A agenda esportiva de sábado terá o São Paulo e Flamengo, pelo Brasileiro, Cruzeiro e Tombense, pela Série B e também terá o brasileiro Thiago Marreta enfrentando Jamahal Hill, luta do card principal do UFC Vegas.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

UFC VEGAS

19h45 – Thiago Marreta x Jamahal Hill (card principal)

Onde assistir: Combate (Combate.com e canal do Combate no YouTube mostram as primeiras lutas)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

16h30 – Botafogo x Ceará

Onde assistir: Premiere

16h30 – Juventude x América-MG

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Avaí x Corinthians

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Atlético/GO x RB Bragantino

Onde assistir: Premiere

20h30 – São Paulo x Flamengo

Onde assistir: Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

16h30 – Bahia x CSA

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

19h00 – Cruzeiro x Tombense

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Novorizontino x Londrina

Onde assistir: sportv e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

17h00 – ABC x São José/RS

Onde assistir: Band (N e NE), Tik Tok, Dazn e DSports

15h00 – Atlético/CE x Botafogo/SP

Onde assistir: NSports e Onefootball

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D

15h00 – Portuguesa/RJ x Nova Venécia

Onde assistir: Instat.tv

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A2

15h00 – Fortaleza x Real Ariquemes

Onde assisitir: Eleven

16h00 – JC x Ceará

Onde assistir: Eleven

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A3

16h00 – 3B Sport x Sport (semifinal, ida)

Onde assistir: Eleven

Campeonato Argentino

15h30 – Barracas Central x Racing

Onde assistir: Espn4

18h00 – Talleres x Argentinos

Onde assistir: Star+

20h30 – Boca Juniors x Platense

Onde assistir: Espn4

LNF

15h00 – Pato x São José

Onde assistir: NSports

18h00 – Praia Clube x Santo André

Onde assistir: Sports

19h00 – Carlos Barbosa x Minas

Onde assistir: NSports

20h00 – Umuarama x Joinville

Onde assistir: NSports

Campeonato Alemão

10h30 – Augsburg x Freiburg

Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Bochum x Mainz 05

Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Borussia Monchengladbach x Hoffenheim

Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Union Berlin x Hertha Berlin

Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Wolfsburg x Werder Bremen

Onde assistir: Onefootball

13h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Bayer Leverkusen

Onde assistir: Band e Onefootball

Campeonato Inglês

11h00 – Bournemouth x Aston Villa

Onde assistir: Espn

11h00 – Newcastle x Nottingham Forest

Onde assistir: Espn2

11h00 – Leeds United x Wolverhampton Wanderers

Onde assistir: Star+

11h00 – Tottenham Hotspur x Southampton

Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Everton x Chelsea

Onde assistir: Espn

Copa do Brasil de Futsal

12h15 – Jijoca x Grupo Santos (semifinal, volta)

Onde assistir: NSports e BandSports

Fórmula Indy

12h15 – GP Nashville (treinos livres)

Onde assistir: Star+

Fórmula 4 Brasil

15h50 – etapa de Interlagos (corrida 2)

Onde assistir: BandSports

Campeonato Francês

16h00 – Clermont x PSG

Onde assistir: Espn

LPF

19h00 – Yoka x Juventus

Onde assistir: YouTube e Instat.tv

Copa Paulista

15h00 – Água Santa x Portuguesa

Onde assistir: Eleven

15h00 – Desportivo Brasil x Primavera

Onde assistir: Eleven

16h00 – Comercial x Sertãozinho

Onde assistir: Eleven

Mundial de Atletismo Sub-20

17h30 – finais

Onde assistir: sportv2

Mundial de Rali

10h30 – Etapa da Finlândia (Dia 2)

Onde assistir: Star+

03h30 – Etapa da Finlândia (dia 3)

Onde assistir: Star+

2022 CrossFit Games

09h30 – Dia 4

Onde assistir: Star+

Mundial de Canoagem de Velocidade

10h00 – finais

Onde assistir: sportv2

Torneio Internacional de Tênis

09h00 – semifinais

Onde assitir: SporTV3

Fórmula 4 Brasil

09h00 – etapa de Interlagos (corrida 1)

Onde assistir: BandSports

