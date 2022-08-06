EDIÇÃO Nº 2741 05/08 Ver edições anteriores
Esportes

Brasileirão, Série B e UFC…Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

Sábado também terá Mundial de Rali, Fórmula Indy, futebol feminino e muito mais

Fotos: Gilvan Souza / Flamengo; Rubens Chiri / São Paulo

Parceria Lance & IstoÉ

06/08/2022 - 2:00

Compartilhe

A agenda esportiva de sábado terá o São Paulo e Flamengo, pelo Brasileiro, Cruzeiro e Tombense, pela Série B e também terá o brasileiro Thiago Marreta enfrentando Jamahal Hill, luta do card principal do UFC Vegas.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

UFC VEGAS
19h45 – Thiago Marreta x Jamahal Hill (card principal)
Onde assistir: Combate (Combate.com e canal do Combate no YouTube mostram as primeiras lutas)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A
16h30 – Botafogo x Ceará
Onde assistir: Premiere

16h30 – Juventude x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Avaí x Corinthians
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Atlético/GO x RB Bragantino
Onde assistir: Premiere

20h30 – São Paulo x Flamengo
Onde assistir: Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
16h30 – Bahia x CSA
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

19h00 – Cruzeiro x Tombense
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h00 – Novorizontino x Londrina
Onde assistir: sportv e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C
17h00 – ABC x São José/RS
Onde assistir: Band (N e NE), Tik Tok, Dazn e DSports

15h00 – Atlético/CE x Botafogo/SP
Onde assistir: NSports e Onefootball

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D
15h00 – Portuguesa/RJ x Nova Venécia
Onde assistir: Instat.tv

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A2
15h00 – Fortaleza x Real Ariquemes
Onde assisitir: Eleven

16h00 – JC x Ceará
Onde assistir: Eleven

Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A3
16h00 – 3B Sport x Sport (semifinal, ida)
Onde assistir: Eleven

Campeonato Argentino
15h30 – Barracas Central x Racing
Onde assistir: Espn4

18h00 – Talleres x Argentinos
Onde assistir: Star+

20h30 – Boca Juniors x Platense
Onde assistir: Espn4

LNF
15h00 – Pato x São José
Onde assistir: NSports

18h00 – Praia Clube x Santo André
Onde assistir: Sports

19h00 – Carlos Barbosa x Minas
Onde assistir: NSports

20h00 – Umuarama x Joinville
Onde assistir: NSports

Campeonato Alemão
10h30 – Augsburg x Freiburg
Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Bochum x Mainz 05
Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Borussia Monchengladbach x Hoffenheim
Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Union Berlin x Hertha Berlin
Onde assistir: Onefootball

10h30 – Wolfsburg x Werder Bremen
Onde assistir: Onefootball

13h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Bayer Leverkusen
Onde assistir: Band e Onefootball

Campeonato Inglês
11h00 – Bournemouth x Aston Villa
Onde assistir: Espn

11h00 – Newcastle x Nottingham Forest
Onde assistir: Espn2

11h00 – Leeds United x Wolverhampton Wanderers
Onde assistir: Star+

11h00 – Tottenham Hotspur x Southampton
Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Everton x Chelsea
Onde assistir: Espn

Copa do Brasil de Futsal
12h15 – Jijoca x Grupo Santos (semifinal, volta)
Onde assistir: NSports e BandSports

Fórmula Indy
12h15 – GP Nashville (treinos livres)
Onde assistir: Star+

Fórmula 4 Brasil
15h50 – etapa de Interlagos (corrida 2)
Onde assistir: BandSports

Campeonato Francês
16h00 – Clermont x PSG
Onde assistir: Espn

LPF
19h00 – Yoka x Juventus
Onde assistir: YouTube e Instat.tv

Copa Paulista
15h00 – Água Santa x Portuguesa
Onde assistir: Eleven

15h00 – Desportivo Brasil x Primavera
Onde assistir: Eleven

16h00 – Comercial x Sertãozinho
Onde assistir: Eleven

Mundial de Atletismo Sub-20
17h30 – finais
Onde assistir: sportv2

Mundial de Rali
10h30 – Etapa da Finlândia (Dia 2)
Onde assistir: Star+

03h30 – Etapa da Finlândia (dia 3)
Onde assistir: Star+

2022 CrossFit Games
09h30 – Dia 4
Onde assistir: Star+

Mundial de Canoagem de Velocidade
10h00 – finais
Onde assistir: sportv2

Torneio Internacional de Tênis
09h00 – semifinais
Onde assitir: SporTV3

Fórmula 4 Brasil
09h00 – etapa de Interlagos (corrida 1)
Onde assistir: BandSports

