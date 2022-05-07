Esportes

Brasileirão, Premier League, La Liga, NBA e mais: saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado

O dia conta com o clássico mineiro no Brasileirão e duelo entre Liverpool e Tottenham no Inglês; pelo lado da NBA, mais dois jogos dos playoffs acontecem

A agenda de sábado está recheada de jogos para o fã de esporte. No futebol brasileiro, dez jogos acontecem entre as Séries A, B e C. Já no europeu, o Liverpool encara o Tottenham para se manter vivo na briga pelo título da Premier League, e Benfica e Porto medem forças no clássico português. Pelo lado do basquete, um jogo da NBB e dois da NBA também marcam o dia.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
16h30 – Atlético-MG x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere

20h30 – Athletico x Ceará
Onde assistir: live do Casimiro, pela Twitch

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h30 – Operário x Criciúma
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Vasco x CSA
Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Novorizontino x Ituano
Onde assistir: Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
11h – Mirassol x Campinense
Onde assistir: NSports

15h – Ferroviário x São José
Onde assistir: NSports

17h – Manaus x Confiança
Onde assistir: DAZN

18h – Botafogo-PB x Altos
Onde assistir: NSports

19h – Brasil de Pelotas x Grêmio
Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (PREMIER LEAGUE)
11h – Chelsea x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Star+

11h – Burnley x Aston Villa
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

11h – Brentford x Southampton
Onde assistir: Star+

11h – Crystal Palace x Watford
Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Brighton x Manchester United
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

15h45 – Liverpool x Tottenham
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (LA LIGA)
09h – Mallorca x Granada
Onde assistir: Star+

11h15 – Athletic Bilbao x Valencia
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

13h30 – Celta de Vigo x Alavés
Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Cádiz x Elche
Onde assistir: Star+

16h – Betis x Barcelona
Onde assistir: Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS (PRIMEIRA LIGA)
14h – Benfica x Porto
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (LEGA SERIE A)
10h – Torino x Napoli
Onde assistir: Star+

13h – Sassuolo x Udinese
Onde assistir: Star+

15h45 – Lazio x Sampdoria
Onde assistir: Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO
09h30 – Juventus x Sassuolo
Onde assistir: ESPN2 e Star+

09h30 – Inter de Milão x Milan
Onde assistir: Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (BUNDESLIGA)
10h30 – Hoffenheim x Bayer Leverkusen
Onde assistir: OneFotball

10h30 – Freiburg x Union Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFotball

10h30 – Greuther Fürth x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: OneFotball

10h30 – Colônia x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: OneFotball

13h30 – Hertha Berlin x Mainz 05
Onde assistir: OneFotball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (LIGUE 1)
12h – Stade Brestois x Strasbourg
Onde assistir: Star+

COPA DA FRANÇA
16h – Nice x Nantes
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
16h30 – Tigre x Boca Juniors
Onde assistir: Star+

16h30 – Aldosivi x Arsenal de Sarandí
Onde assistir: Star+

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (MLS)
16h30 – Charlotte FC x Inter Miami
Onde assistir: DAZN

17h – CF Montréal x Orlando City
Onde assistir: DAZN

19h – Atlanta United x Chicago Fire
Onde assistir: DAZN

NOVO BASQUETE BRASIL (NBB)
16h10 – Minas x Unifacisa
Onde assistir: TV Cultura

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (NBA)
16h30 – Milwaukee Bucks x Boston Celtics
Onde assistir: ESPN

21h30 – Golden State Warriors x Memphis Grizzlies
Onde assistir: ESPN

