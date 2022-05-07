Brasileirão, Premier League, La Liga, NBA e mais: saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
O dia conta com o clássico mineiro no Brasileirão e duelo entre Liverpool e Tottenham no Inglês; pelo lado da NBA, mais dois jogos dos playoffs acontecem
A agenda de sábado está recheada de jogos para o fã de esporte. No futebol brasileiro, dez jogos acontecem entre as Séries A, B e C. Já no europeu, o Liverpool encara o Tottenham para se manter vivo na briga pelo título da Premier League, e Benfica e Porto medem forças no clássico português. Pelo lado do basquete, um jogo da NBB e dois da NBA também marcam o dia.
> Quais clubes tiveram superávit e déficit no futebol brasileiro em 21
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
16h30 – Atlético-MG x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere
20h30 – Athletico x Ceará
Onde assistir: live do Casimiro, pela Twitch
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h30 – Operário x Criciúma
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Vasco x CSA
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Novorizontino x Ituano
Onde assistir: Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
11h – Mirassol x Campinense
Onde assistir: NSports
15h – Ferroviário x São José
Onde assistir: NSports
17h – Manaus x Confiança
Onde assistir: DAZN
18h – Botafogo-PB x Altos
Onde assistir: NSports
19h – Brasil de Pelotas x Grêmio
Onde assistir: DAZN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (PREMIER LEAGUE)
11h – Chelsea x Wolverhampton
Onde assistir: Star+
11h – Burnley x Aston Villa
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
11h – Brentford x Southampton
Onde assistir: Star+
11h – Crystal Palace x Watford
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Brighton x Manchester United
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
15h45 – Liverpool x Tottenham
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (LA LIGA)
09h – Mallorca x Granada
Onde assistir: Star+
11h15 – Athletic Bilbao x Valencia
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
13h30 – Celta de Vigo x Alavés
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Cádiz x Elche
Onde assistir: Star+
16h – Betis x Barcelona
Onde assistir: Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS (PRIMEIRA LIGA)
14h – Benfica x Porto
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (LEGA SERIE A)
10h – Torino x Napoli
Onde assistir: Star+
13h – Sassuolo x Udinese
Onde assistir: Star+
15h45 – Lazio x Sampdoria
Onde assistir: Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO
09h30 – Juventus x Sassuolo
Onde assistir: ESPN2 e Star+
09h30 – Inter de Milão x Milan
Onde assistir: Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (BUNDESLIGA)
10h30 – Hoffenheim x Bayer Leverkusen
Onde assistir: OneFotball
10h30 – Freiburg x Union Berlin
Onde assistir: OneFotball
10h30 – Greuther Fürth x Borussia Dortmund
Onde assistir: OneFotball
10h30 – Colônia x Wolfsburg
Onde assistir: OneFotball
13h30 – Hertha Berlin x Mainz 05
Onde assistir: OneFotball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (LIGUE 1)
12h – Stade Brestois x Strasbourg
Onde assistir: Star+
COPA DA FRANÇA
16h – Nice x Nantes
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
16h30 – Tigre x Boca Juniors
Onde assistir: Star+
16h30 – Aldosivi x Arsenal de Sarandí
Onde assistir: Star+
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (MLS)
16h30 – Charlotte FC x Inter Miami
Onde assistir: DAZN
17h – CF Montréal x Orlando City
Onde assistir: DAZN
19h – Atlanta United x Chicago Fire
Onde assistir: DAZN
NOVO BASQUETE BRASIL (NBB)
16h10 – Minas x Unifacisa
Onde assistir: TV Cultura
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (NBA)
16h30 – Milwaukee Bucks x Boston Celtics
Onde assistir: ESPN
21h30 – Golden State Warriors x Memphis Grizzlies
Onde assistir: ESPN
