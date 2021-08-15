Brasileirão, Premier League, ATP de Toronto… Veja onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo
Confira o horário das transmissões de Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians, Manchester City, Barcelona, Lyon e outras partidas
O domingo (15) será cheio de competições por todo o mundo. No Brasileirão, equipes se enfrentam pela 17ª rodada. As quartas de final do Brasileiro Feminino A1 e A2 também acontecem, além das finais do ATP 1000 de Toronto e WTA 1000 de Montreal, no tênis. No segundo dia dos campeonatos europeus, Barcelona, Manchester City, Lyon e Marseille entram em campo. Confira todos os eventos esportivos na agenda do LANCE!
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h – Corinthians x Ceará
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
16h – Flamengo x Sport Recife
Onde assistir: Globo, SporTV e Premiere
18h15 – Bahia x Atlético-GO
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h15 – Cuiabá x Athletico-PR
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
18h15 – Fortaleza x Santos
Onde assistir: Premiere e TNT Sports
20h30 – Internacional x Fluminense
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
11h – Londrina x Vila Nova
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
16h – Vitória x CRB
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h15 – Botafogo x Brasil de Pelotas
Onde assistir: Premiere
20h30 – Operário x Brusque
Onde assistir: Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
11h – Oeste x Novorizontino
Onde assistir: TV NSports
16h – Altos-PI x Tombense
Onde assistir: TV NSports
18h – Santa Cruz x Ferroviário
Onde assistir: DAZN
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
15h – Atlético-CE x ABC
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
15h – Madureira x Cianorte
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
15h – Rio Branco-SC x Juventus-SC
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
15h – Castanhal EC x GAS
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports e TV Brasil
15h – Rio Branco VN x Águia Negra
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
16h – Itabaiana x ASA
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
16h – Retrô FC x Bahia de Feira
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
16h – Nova Multum EC x Gama
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
17h – Galvez EC x Peñarol AC
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A1 – Quartas de final
16h – Ferroviária x Santos
Onde assistir: CBF TV
20h – Kindermann SC x Corinthians
Onde assistir: Band
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A2 – Quartas de final
10h – Esmac-PA x RB Bragantino
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
15h – Cresspom-DF x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20
15h – Santos x Atlético-MG
Onde assistir: CBF TV
15h – Fortaleza x São Paulo
Onde assistir: CBF TV
15h – Cruzeiro x Ceará
Onde assistir: CBF TV
PREMIER LEAGUE
10h – New Castle x Westham
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
12h – Tonttenham x Manchester City
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
LIGUE 1
8H – Angers x Lyon
Onde assistir: Amazon Prime
10h – Brest x Rennes
Onde assistir: Amazon Prime
10h – Clermont x Troyes
Onde assistir: Amazon Prime
10h – Nantes x Mets
Onde assistir: Amazon Prime
10h – Reims x Montpellier
Onde assistir: Amazon Prime
15h45 – Marseille x Bordeaux
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
LA LIGA
12h30 – Celta x Atlético de Madrid
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
15h – Barcelona x Real Sociedad
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
PRIMEIRA LIGA
14h – FC Famalicão x FC Porto
Onde assistir: RTP Internacional
BUNDESLIGA
08h30 – Werder Bremen x Paderborn 07
Onde assistir: One Football App
08h30 – Heindenheim x Hansa Rostock
Onde assistir: One Football App
08h30 – Darmstadt 98 x Ingolstadt 04
Onde assistir: One Football App
MLS
23h – Portland Timbers x Seattle Sound
Onde assistir: DAZN
CAMPEONATO CHILENO
17h30 – Universidad de Chile x Cobresal
Onde assistir: TNT Sports
20h – Huachipato x CDU Católica
Onde assistir: TNT Sports
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
15h45 – Platense x Arsenal Sarandí
Onde assistir: WatchESPN
18h – Estudiantes LP x Boca Juniors
Onde assistir: WatchESPN e Fox Sports
20h15 – Racing x Newell’s Old Boys
Onde assistir: Watch ESPN
BASQUETE
NBA LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE
16h – Sacramento Kings x Dallas Mavericks
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
17h – Washington Wizards – Milwaukee Bucks
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
18h – Los Angeles Clippers x Utah Jazz
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
19h – San Antonio Spurs x Brooklyn Nets
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
20h – Philadelphia 76ers x Minnesota Timberwolves
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
21h – Houston Rockets x Orlando Magic
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
22h – New York Pelicans x Golden State Warriors
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
23h – Chicago Bulls x Memphis Grizzlies
Onde assistir: NBA League Pass
TÊNIS
5h15 e 9h30 – ATP 1000 de Toronto – semifinais
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
14h, 16h30 e 19h – ATP Tour Uncovered
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
14h30 – WTA 1000 de Montreal – final
Onde assistir: ESPN Play
17h – ATP 1000 de Toronto – final
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil
