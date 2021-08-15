Brasileirão, Premier League, ATP de Toronto… Veja onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo Confira o horário das transmissões de Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians, Manchester City, Barcelona, Lyon e outras partidas

O domingo (15) será cheio de competições por todo o mundo. No Brasileirão, equipes se enfrentam pela 17ª rodada. As quartas de final do Brasileiro Feminino A1 e A2 também acontecem, além das finais do ATP 1000 de Toronto e WTA 1000 de Montreal, no tênis. No segundo dia dos campeonatos europeus, Barcelona, Manchester City, Lyon e Marseille entram em campo. Confira todos os eventos esportivos na agenda do LANCE!

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h – Corinthians x Ceará

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

16h – Flamengo x Sport Recife

Onde assistir: Globo, SporTV e Premiere

18h15 – Bahia x Atlético-GO

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h15 – Cuiabá x Athletico-PR

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

18h15 – Fortaleza x Santos

Onde assistir: Premiere e TNT Sports

20h30 – Internacional x Fluminense

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

11h – Londrina x Vila Nova

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

16h – Vitória x CRB

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h15 – Botafogo x Brasil de Pelotas

Onde assistir: Premiere

20h30 – Operário x Brusque

Onde assistir: Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

11h – Oeste x Novorizontino

Onde assistir: TV NSports

16h – Altos-PI x Tombense

Onde assistir: TV NSports

18h – Santa Cruz x Ferroviário

Onde assistir: DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

15h – Atlético-CE x ABC

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

15h – Madureira x Cianorte

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

15h – Rio Branco-SC x Juventus-SC

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

15h – Castanhal EC x GAS

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports e TV Brasil

15h – Rio Branco VN x Águia Negra

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

16h – Itabaiana x ASA

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

16h – Retrô FC x Bahia de Feira

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

16h – Nova Multum EC x Gama

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

17h – Galvez EC x Peñarol AC

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A1 – Quartas de final

16h – Ferroviária x Santos

Onde assistir: CBF TV

20h – Kindermann SC x Corinthians

Onde assistir: Band

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO A2 – Quartas de final

10h – Esmac-PA x RB Bragantino

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

15h – Cresspom-DF x Atlético-MG

Onde assistir: Eleven Sports

BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20

15h – Santos x Atlético-MG

Onde assistir: CBF TV

15h – Fortaleza x São Paulo

Onde assistir: CBF TV

15h – Cruzeiro x Ceará

Onde assistir: CBF TV

PREMIER LEAGUE

10h – New Castle x Westham

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

12h – Tonttenham x Manchester City

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

LIGUE 1

8H – Angers x Lyon

Onde assistir: Amazon Prime

10h – Brest x Rennes

Onde assistir: Amazon Prime

10h – Clermont x Troyes

Onde assistir: Amazon Prime

10h – Nantes x Mets

Onde assistir: Amazon Prime

10h – Reims x Montpellier

Onde assistir: Amazon Prime

15h45 – Marseille x Bordeaux

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

LA LIGA

12h30 – Celta x Atlético de Madrid

Onde assistir: Fox Sports

15h – Barcelona x Real Sociedad

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

PRIMEIRA LIGA

14h – FC Famalicão x FC Porto

Onde assistir: RTP Internacional

BUNDESLIGA

08h30 – Werder Bremen x Paderborn 07

Onde assistir: One Football App

08h30 – Heindenheim x Hansa Rostock

Onde assistir: One Football App

08h30 – Darmstadt 98 x Ingolstadt 04

Onde assistir: One Football App

MLS

23h – Portland Timbers x Seattle Sound

Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO CHILENO

17h30 – Universidad de Chile x Cobresal

Onde assistir: TNT Sports

20h – Huachipato x CDU Católica

Onde assistir: TNT Sports

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

15h45 – Platense x Arsenal Sarandí

Onde assistir: WatchESPN

18h – Estudiantes LP x Boca Juniors

Onde assistir: WatchESPN e Fox Sports

20h15 – Racing x Newell’s Old Boys

Onde assistir: Watch ESPN

BASQUETE

NBA LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE



16h – Sacramento Kings x Dallas Mavericks

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

17h – Washington Wizards – Milwaukee Bucks

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

18h – Los Angeles Clippers x Utah Jazz

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

19h – San Antonio Spurs x Brooklyn Nets

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

20h – Philadelphia 76ers x Minnesota Timberwolves

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

21h – Houston Rockets x Orlando Magic

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

22h – New York Pelicans x Golden State Warriors

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

23h – Chicago Bulls x Memphis Grizzlies

Onde assistir: NBA League Pass

TÊNIS

5h15 e 9h30 – ATP 1000 de Toronto – semifinais

Onde assistir: ESPN 2

14h, 16h30 e 19h – ATP Tour Uncovered

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

14h30 – WTA 1000 de Montreal – final

Onde assistir: ESPN Play

17h – ATP 1000 de Toronto – final

Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil

