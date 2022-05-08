Brasileirão, Inglês, Superliga de vôlei, NBA e mais: saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo O clássico entre Flamengo e Botafogo abre o domingo, que também será marcado pelo importante jogo do City contra o Newcastle, a final da Superliga de vôlei e muito mais





Os jogos de domingo completam a agenda cheia deste fim de semana. No Brasileirão, Flamengo e Botafogo abrem a manhã com o clássico disputado em Brasília. Na Europa, o City quer a vitória sobre o Newcastle para reassumir a liderança do Inglês e abrir três pontos de vantagem para o Liverpool. O dia também será marcado pelo jogo 3 da final masculina da Superliga de vôlei, entre Minas e Cruzeiro, a final masculina no ATP de Madrid e os playoffs da NBA.

Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

11h – Flamengo x Botafogo

Onde assistir: Premiere

16h – Palmeiras x Fluminense

Onde assistir: TV Globo e Premiere

16h – Atlético-GO x Goiás

Onde assistir: TV Globo e Premiere

18h – Santos x Cuiabá

Onde assistir: Premiere

18h – Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Fortaleza x São Paulo

Onde assistir: Premiere

19h – Juventude x Internacional

Onde assistir: Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

16h – Cruzeiro x Grêmio

Onde assistir: TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere

16h – Guarani x Ponte Preta

Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

11h – Ypiranga x Floresta

Onde assistir: NSports

15h – Atlético Cearense x Figueirense

Onde assistir: NSports

17h – ABC x Volta Redonda

Onde assistir: DAZN

19h – Paysandu x Botafogo-SP

Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

15h – Jacupiense x Juazeirense

Onde assistir: InStat TV

15h – Próspera Criciúma x Marcílio Dias

Onde assistir: InStat TV

15h – Nova Venécia x Ferroviária

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Bahia de Feira x URT

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Paraná x Portuguesa-RJ

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Afogados x Globo

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Anápolis x Iporá

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Santa Cruz x Atlético de Alagoinhas

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Cianorte x Santo André

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – 4 de Julho x Castanhal

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – Costa Rica-MS x Grêmio Anápolis

Onde assistir: InStat TV

16h – São Raimundo x Trem

Onde assistir: InStat TV

17h – Icasa x São Paulo Crystal

Onde assistir: InStat TV

18h – Humaitá x Náutico

Onde assistir: InStat TV

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (PREMIER LEAGUE)

10h – Arsenal x Leeds

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

10h – Norwich x West Ham

Onde assistir: Star+

10h – Leicester City x Everton

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

12h30 – Manchester City x Newcastle

Onde assistir: Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (LA LIGA)

09h – Getafe x Rayo Vallecano

Onde assistir: Star+

11h15 – Villarreal x Sevilla

Onde assistir: Star+

13h30 – Espanyol x Osasuna

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

16h – Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (LEGA SERIE A)

07h30 – Spezia x Atalanta

Onde assistir: Star+

10h – Venezia x Bologna

Onde assistir: Star+

13h – Salernitana x Cagliari

Onde assistir: Star+

15h45 – Hellas-Verona x Milan

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (BUNDESLIGA)

10h30 – Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Monchengladbach

Onde assistir: TV Band e OneFootball

12h30 – Bayern de Munique x Stuttgart

Onde assistir: OneFootball

14h30 – RB Leipzig x Augsburg

Onde assistir: OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (LIGUE 1)

08h – Metz x Lyon

Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+

12h05 – Lorient x Olympique de Marseille

Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+

15h45 – PSG x Troyes

Onde assistir: Star+

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS (EREDIVISE)

09h30 – AZ Alkmaar x Ajax

Onde assistir: ESPN 3 e Star+

11h45 – Feyenoord x PSV

Onde assistir: ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO TURCO (SUPER LIG)

13h – Besiktas x Fenerbahçe

Onde assistir: DAZN

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

16h – Defensa y Justicia x Patronato

Onde assistir: Star+

21h – River Plate x Platense

Onde assistir: Star+

TÊNIS: ATP DE MADRID

13h30 – Alcaraz x Zverev (Final masculina)

Onde assistir: ESPN 2

SUPERLIGA DE VOLÊI (JOGO 3 DA FINAL MASCULINA)

10h – Minas x Cruzeiro

Onde assistir: TV Globo, SporTV2 e NSports

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSSOCIATION (NBA)

16h30 – Phoenix Suns x Dallas Mavericks

Onde assistir: ESPN

21h – Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers

Onde assistir: SporTV, TNT Sports (YouTube) e Gaules (Twitch)​

