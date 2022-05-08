Brasileirão, Inglês, Superliga de vôlei, NBA e mais: saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de domingo
O clássico entre Flamengo e Botafogo abre o domingo, que também será marcado pelo importante jogo do City contra o Newcastle, a final da Superliga de vôlei e muito mais
Os jogos de domingo completam a agenda cheia deste fim de semana. No Brasileirão, Flamengo e Botafogo abrem a manhã com o clássico disputado em Brasília. Na Europa, o City quer a vitória sobre o Newcastle para reassumir a liderança do Inglês e abrir três pontos de vantagem para o Liverpool. O dia também será marcado pelo jogo 3 da final masculina da Superliga de vôlei, entre Minas e Cruzeiro, a final masculina no ATP de Madrid e os playoffs da NBA.
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
11h – Flamengo x Botafogo
Onde assistir: Premiere
16h – Palmeiras x Fluminense
Onde assistir: TV Globo e Premiere
16h – Atlético-GO x Goiás
Onde assistir: TV Globo e Premiere
18h – Santos x Cuiabá
Onde assistir: Premiere
18h – Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Fortaleza x São Paulo
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Juventude x Internacional
Onde assistir: Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h – Cruzeiro x Grêmio
Onde assistir: TV Globo, SporTV e Premiere
16h – Guarani x Ponte Preta
Onde assistir: SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
11h – Ypiranga x Floresta
Onde assistir: NSports
15h – Atlético Cearense x Figueirense
Onde assistir: NSports
17h – ABC x Volta Redonda
Onde assistir: DAZN
19h – Paysandu x Botafogo-SP
Onde assistir: DAZN
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D
15h – Jacupiense x Juazeirense
Onde assistir: InStat TV
15h – Próspera Criciúma x Marcílio Dias
Onde assistir: InStat TV
15h – Nova Venécia x Ferroviária
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Bahia de Feira x URT
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Paraná x Portuguesa-RJ
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Afogados x Globo
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Anápolis x Iporá
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Santa Cruz x Atlético de Alagoinhas
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Cianorte x Santo André
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – 4 de Julho x Castanhal
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – Costa Rica-MS x Grêmio Anápolis
Onde assistir: InStat TV
16h – São Raimundo x Trem
Onde assistir: InStat TV
17h – Icasa x São Paulo Crystal
Onde assistir: InStat TV
18h – Humaitá x Náutico
Onde assistir: InStat TV
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (PREMIER LEAGUE)
10h – Arsenal x Leeds
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
10h – Norwich x West Ham
Onde assistir: Star+
10h – Leicester City x Everton
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
12h30 – Manchester City x Newcastle
Onde assistir: Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (LA LIGA)
09h – Getafe x Rayo Vallecano
Onde assistir: Star+
11h15 – Villarreal x Sevilla
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Espanyol x Osasuna
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
16h – Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (LEGA SERIE A)
07h30 – Spezia x Atalanta
Onde assistir: Star+
10h – Venezia x Bologna
Onde assistir: Star+
13h – Salernitana x Cagliari
Onde assistir: Star+
15h45 – Hellas-Verona x Milan
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (BUNDESLIGA)
10h30 – Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Monchengladbach
Onde assistir: TV Band e OneFootball
12h30 – Bayern de Munique x Stuttgart
Onde assistir: OneFootball
14h30 – RB Leipzig x Augsburg
Onde assistir: OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (LIGUE 1)
08h – Metz x Lyon
Onde assistir: ESPN 4 e Star+
12h05 – Lorient x Olympique de Marseille
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
15h45 – PSG x Troyes
Onde assistir: Star+
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS (EREDIVISE)
09h30 – AZ Alkmaar x Ajax
Onde assistir: ESPN 3 e Star+
11h45 – Feyenoord x PSV
Onde assistir: ESPN 3 e Star+
CAMPEONATO TURCO (SUPER LIG)
13h – Besiktas x Fenerbahçe
Onde assistir: DAZN
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
16h – Defensa y Justicia x Patronato
Onde assistir: Star+
21h – River Plate x Platense
Onde assistir: Star+
TÊNIS: ATP DE MADRID
13h30 – Alcaraz x Zverev (Final masculina)
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
SUPERLIGA DE VOLÊI (JOGO 3 DA FINAL MASCULINA)
10h – Minas x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: TV Globo, SporTV2 e NSports
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSSOCIATION (NBA)
16h30 – Phoenix Suns x Dallas Mavericks
Onde assistir: ESPN
21h – Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers
Onde assistir: SporTV, TNT Sports (YouTube) e Gaules (Twitch)
