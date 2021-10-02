Brasileirão, futebol europeu, Rugby Championship… Saiba onde assistir aos eventos esportivos de sábado
Confira os horários das transmissões de eventos como Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians, Atlético x Internacional, Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona, Argentina x Austrália e muito mais
O sábado (2) esportivo estará cheio de emoções para os fãs do esportes. Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians e Atlético-MG x Internacional são alguns dos jogos que movimentam o Brasileirão. Na Europa, Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A e Bundesliga irão trazer jogos intensos. Ainda, será possível acompanhar o Rugby Championship, College Football, Campeonato Brasileiro de Ginástica Artística e muito mais!
Confira abaixo os principais confrontos do dia e a programação de transmissão:
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
17h – Cuiabá x América-MG
Onde assistir: Premiere
17h – Fortaleza x Atlético-GO
Onde assistir: Premiere
19h – Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians
Onde assistir: Premiere
21h – Atlético-MG x Internacional
Onde assistir: Sportv e Premiere
PREMIER LEAGUE – CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
8h30 – Manchester United x Everton
Onde assistir: Star+
11h – Burnley x Norwich City
Onde assistir: Star+
11h – Chelsea x Southampton
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil e Star+
11h – Leeds United x Watford
Onde assistir: Fox Sports e Star+
11h – Wolverhampton x Newcastle
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Brighton x Arsenal
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil e Star+
LA LIGA – CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
11h15 – Mallorca x Levante
Onde assistir: Star+
13h30 – Cádiz x Valência
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
16h – Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil e Star+
SERIE A – CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h – Torino x Juventus
Onde assistir: Fox Sports
15h45 – Sassuolo x Inter de Milão
Onde assistir: Star+
LIGUE 1 – CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h – Nice x Brest
Onde assistir: Star+
BUNDESLIGA – CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 – Borussia Dortmund x Augsburg
Onde assistir: One Football
10h30 – Hertha Berlim x Freiburg
Onde assistir: One Football
10h30 – Stuttgart x Hoffenheim
Onde assistir: One Football
10h30 – Wolfsburg x Borussia Monchengladbach
Onde assistir: One Football
13h30 – RB Leipzig x Bochum
Onde assistir: Band e One Football
PRIMEIRA LIGA – CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
16h30 – Arouca x Sporting
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h – Brusque x Guarani
Onde assistir: Premiere
16h – Goiás x Vitória
Onde assistir: Sportv e Premiere
18h30 – CRB x CSA
Onde assistir: Sportv e Premiere
19h – Botafogo x Avaí
Onde assistir: Premiere
21h – Ponte Preta x Vila Nova
Onde assistir: Sportv e Premiere
LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL – CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
20h15 – Vélez Sarsfield x Independiente
Onde assistir: Fox Sports e Star+
SUPER LIG – CAMPEONATO TURCO
13h – Besiktas x Sivasspor
Onde assistir: DAZN
PREMIER LEAGUE RUSSA – CAMPEONATO RÚSSIA
8h – Rubin Kazan x Nizhny Novgorod
Onde assistir: BandSports
MLS
20h30 – Cincinnati FC x New York Red Bulls
Onde assistir: DAZN
20h30 – Orlando City x DC United
Onde assistir: DAZN
RUGBY
4h – The Rugby Championship – Argentina x Austrália
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
7h – The Rugby Championship – África do Sul x Nova Zelândia
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
7h – Eliminatórias para a Copa do Mundo – Estados Unidos x Uruguai
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
COLLEGE FOOTBALL – FUTEBOL AMERICANO UNIVERSITÁRIO
20h40 – Indiana x Penn State
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star+
00h – Montana x Eastern Washington
Onde assistir: ESPN 2 e Star+
PREMIER LEAGUE FEMININA – CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
7h20 – Chelsea x Brighton
Onde assistir: ESPN Brasil e Star+
SERIE A FEMININA – CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
9h25 – Roma x Juventus
Onde assistir: ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C – QUARTAS DE FINAL – IDA
17h – Botafogo-PB x Ituano
Onde assistir: DAZN e Eleven Sports
19h – Ypiranga x Tombense
Onde assistir: DAZN e Eleven Sports
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D -OITAVAS DE FINAL – VOLTA
15h – Joinville x Uberlândia
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
16h – União-MT x Caxias-RS
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
16h – Aparecidense-GO x Cianorte
Onde assistir: Eleven Sports
COPA DO BRASIL LEGENDS DE FUTEBOL MÁSTER
10h45 – Botafogo x Cruzeiro
Onde assistir: Sportv
12h55 – Atlético x Fluminense
Onde assistir: Sportv
LUTA
15h30 – ESPN Knockout – Chris Eubank Jr x Anatoli Muratov
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
UFC
17h – Marreta X Walker – Primeiras Lutas
Onde assistir: Sportv 3
CICLISMO
10h – Paris Roubaix – Etapa Feminina
Onde assistir: ESPN 2
AUTOMOBILISMO
16h – Nitro Rallycross – Minneapolis – Dia 1
Onde assistir: DAZN
GINÁSTICA
7h50 – Campeonato Brasileiro de Ginástica Artística – Dia 2
Onde assistir: TVNSports
VÔLEI – FEMININO
18h45 – Campeonato Paulista De Vôlei Feminino – Quartas De Final
Onde assistir: Sportv 2
VÔLEI – MASCULINO
16h45 – Sada/Cruzeiro x Azulim/Gabarito/Uberlândia
Onde assistir: TVNSports
18h45 – Fiat/Gerdau/Minas x Montes Claros/América Vôlei
Onde assistir: TVNSports
ESPORTS
6h – Mundial Tft – Dia 2
Onde assistir: Fox Sports 2
19h – Pubg Mobile – Pro League Finais
Onde assistir: Sportv 3
FUTSAL – FEMININO
15h45 – Cianorte Futsal x Stein Cascavel – Quartas de Final – Ida
Onde assistir: BandSports e TVNSports
MOTOCICLISMO
5h40 – SBK Algarve Round Superpole WSBK, WSSP, WSSP 300
Onde assistir: DAZN
8h30 – SBK Algarve WSSP, WSBK e WSSP300 – Corrida 1
Onde assistir: DAZN
