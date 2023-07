Kevin Spacey é absolvido de agressões sexuais em julgamento em Londres

US actor Kevin Spacey arrives to the Southwark Crown Court in London on July 25, 2023. The jury in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey began weighing the Hollywood actor's fate in the closely followed case. The two-time Oscar winner denies the counts, including indecent assault, which concern four men and are alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Crédito: Daniel LEAL / AFP)