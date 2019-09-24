Após anúncio de abertura de impeachment, Trump reage no Twitter: ‘Caça às bruxas’
Presidente afirmou que vai divulgar a íntegra da transcrição de sua conversa com o presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky
PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Secretary of State Pompeo recieved permission from Ukraine Government to release the transcript of the telephone call I had with their President. They don’t know either what the big deal is. A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019