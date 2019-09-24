O Dia

Após anúncio de abertura de impeachment, Trump reage no Twitter: ‘Caça às bruxas’

Presidente afirmou que vai divulgar a íntegra da transcrição de sua conversa com o presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky

Crédito: SAUL LOEB / AFP
Washington – Após o anúncio da abertura de um processo de impeachment contra Donald Trump, o presidente norte-americano reagiu no Twitter: “Assédio presidencial!”, disparou.
O anúncio foi feito na tarde desta terça-feira, pela líder democrata, Nancy Pelosi, com base em alegações de que Trump teria pressionado o presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky, a investigar seu adversário político, o democrata Joe Biden – primeiro colocado nas pesquisas das primárias democratas para 2020.
“Eles nunca sequer viram uma transcrição da ligação telefônica (para o presidente ucraniano). Um total caça às bruxas!”, escreveu o presidente.
Trump afirmou ainda que o Secretário de Estado, Mike Pompeo, recebeu autorização do governo ucraniano para divulgar a íntegra da conversa entre os presidentes.

