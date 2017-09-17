Lista de indicados ao Emmy 2017 nas principais categorias

Confira abaixo a lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 69ª edição do Emmy, que acontece neste domingo (17) em Los Angeles.

=== MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA ===

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

=== MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA ===

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

=== MELHOR ATOR DE DRAMA ===

Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”

Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This is Us”

=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE DRAMA ===

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russel – “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

=== MELHOR ATOR DE COMÉDIA ===

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis – “Baskets”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE COMÉDIA ===

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”

Jane Fonda – “Grace & Frankie”

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin – “Grace & Frankie”

=== MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA ===

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Ron Cephas Jones – “This is Us”

Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

=== MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA ===

Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

=== MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA ===

Louie Anderson – “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”

Tony Hale – “Veep”

Matt Walsh – “Veep”

=== MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA ===

Vanessa Bayer – “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”

Kathryn Hahn – “Transparent”

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light – “Transparent”

Kate McKinner – “Saturday Night Live”

=== MELHOR MINISSÉRIE ===

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud – A Disputa: Bette e Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

=== MELHOR FILME PARA TELEVISÃO ===

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard Of Lies”

=== MELHOR ATOR DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME ===

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro – “The Wizard Of Lies”

Ewan McGregor – “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush – “Genius”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME ===

Carrie Coon – “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange – “Feud – A Disputa: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon – “Feud – A Disputa: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon – “Big Little Lies”

Os cinco programas com mais indicações:

“Saturday Night Live” – 22

“Westworld” – 22

“Feud – A Disputa: Bette e Joan” – 18

“Stranger Things” – 18

“Veep” – 17

As cinco emissoras/plataformas com mais indicações:

HBO: 110

Netflix: 91

NBC: 60

FX Networks: 54

ABC: 34