Lista de indicados ao Emmy 2017 nas principais categorias
1 de 2 Os atores Shemar Moore (E) e Anna Chlumsky apresentam os indicados ao Emmy, em Los Angeles, em 13 de julho de 2017 - AFP
2 de 2 Prêmios Emmy 2017 - AFP
Confira abaixo a lista de indicados nas principais categorias da 69ª edição do Emmy, que acontece neste domingo (17) em Los Angeles.
=== MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA ===
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“House of Cards”
“Stranger Things”
“This is Us”
“Westworld”
=== MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA ===
“Atlanta”
“Black-ish”
“Master of None”
“Modern Family”
“Silicon Valley”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
“Veep”
=== MELHOR ATOR DE DRAMA ===
Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”
Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”
Milo Ventimiglia – “This is Us”
=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE DRAMA ===
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away With Murder”
Claire Foy – “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Keri Russel – “The Americans”
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”
Robin Wright – “House of Cards”
=== MELHOR ATOR DE COMÉDIA ===
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”
Zach Galifianakis – “Baskets”
Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
William H. Macy – “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”
=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE COMÉDIA ===
Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”
Jane Fonda – “Grace & Frankie”
Allison Janney – “Mom”
Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”
Lily Tomlin – “Grace & Frankie”
=== MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA ===
Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”
David Harbour – “Stranger Things”
Ron Cephas Jones – “This is Us”
Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”
John Lithgow – “The Crown”
Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland”
Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”
=== MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE DRAMA ===
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
=== MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA ===
Louie Anderson – “Baskets”
Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live”
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”
Tony Hale – “Veep”
Matt Walsh – “Veep”
=== MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE COMÉDIA ===
Vanessa Bayer – “Saturday Night Live”
Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”
Kathryn Hahn – “Transparent”
Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live”
Judith Light – “Transparent”
Kate McKinner – “Saturday Night Live”
=== MELHOR MINISSÉRIE ===
“Big Little Lies”
“Fargo”
“Feud – A Disputa: Bette e Joan”
“Genius”
“The Night Of”
=== MELHOR FILME PARA TELEVISÃO ===
“Black Mirror: San Junipero”
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”
“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”
“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
“The Wizard Of Lies”
=== MELHOR ATOR DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME ===
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
Robert De Niro – “The Wizard Of Lies”
Ewan McGregor – “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush – “Genius”
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
=== MELHOR ATRIZ DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME ===
Carrie Coon – “Fargo”
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange – “Feud – A Disputa: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon – “Feud – A Disputa: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon – “Big Little Lies”
Os cinco programas com mais indicações:
“Saturday Night Live” – 22
“Westworld” – 22
“Feud – A Disputa: Bette e Joan” – 18
“Stranger Things” – 18
“Veep” – 17
As cinco emissoras/plataformas com mais indicações:
HBO: 110
Netflix: 91
NBC: 60
FX Networks: 54
ABC: 34